A transaction office of HDBank in HCM City.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2026 - Global credit rating agency Moody's Ratings has announced the results of its periodic review of Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank; HOSE: HDB), affirming the Bank's local- and foreign-currency long-term deposit and issuer ratings at B1, while upgrading its outlook from "Stable" to "Positive."This revision reflects HDBank's solid financial foundation and resilient operating capacity.According to Moody's, the change in HDBank's rating outlook is driven by expectations that the Bank's planned capital increase and strong profitability will strengthen its overall loss-absorbing buffers against risks associated with rapid loan growth.At its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders last month, HDBank approved a plan to raise its equity from VND78.3 trillion (US$3 billion) at the end of 2025 to VND110.1 trillion ($4.2 billion), an increase of 41%.Moody's noted that an upgrade to the bank's ratings and Baseline Credit Assessment could follow if HDBank successfully executes its capital-raising plan. This would be a positive signal of international recognition for the Bank's sustainable growth strategy and robust risk management capabilities.The improved outlook is expected to enhance HDBank's standing in international financial markets, supporting expanded partnerships, improved access to capital, and a stronger competitive position.Previously, in May 2025, Moody's Ratings upgraded HDBank's counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment to the top level among Vietnamese commercial banks.In Q1, 2026, HDBank reported pre-tax profit of VND6.1 trillion ($231.6 million), up 14% year-on-year. Return on equity remained high at 24.29%, among the top in the industry. The capital adequacy ratio under Basel II rose to 16.16% from 14.32% a year earlier, among the highest in the market.As of March 31, 2026, HDBank's total assets stood at VND984.2 trillion ($37.4 billion), up 5.7% from the end of the previous year. Total outstanding loans rose 8% to VND635.1 trillion ($24.1 billion), while total mobilised funds exceeded VND880 trillion ($33.4 billion), up 5.9%, with customer deposits surpassing VND725 trillion ($27.5 billion), an increase of 11.9%.The loan-to-deposit ratio maintained below 70%, while key liquidity indicators, including the liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio, stayed above 100%, exceeding Basel III requirements.Hashtag: #HDBank #HDB

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