Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026 - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("" or the ""), a Canadian-based AI developer tools and agentic orchestration company, announces the appointment of Saeed Otufat-Shamsi to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the Company's leadership in artificial intelligence, enterprise transformation, and AI infrastructure development.Saeed Otufat-Shamsi is a visionary technology executive with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of software engineering, enterprise transformation, and artificial intelligence. Holding a B.Sc. in Software Engineering and an MBA in Technology Management, Saeed has built his career on turning bold technical ideas into industry-defining outcomes.Saeed began his entrepreneurial journey as CEO and Co-Founder of NovoTech Software, a Vancouver-based AI company specializing in expert-system intelligence for geotechnical engineering. Under his leadership, NovoTech developed predictive analytics solutions that modelled complex subsurface behaviour for clients in civil engineering, mining, and infrastructure, culminating in the company's successful acquisition by Rocscience.At TELUS, Saeed has spent more than a decade leading some of the most ambitious digital transformation programs in Canada. He directed a global team of more than 150 software engineers across five countries, delivering award-winning AI-powered customer experience solutions at enterprise scale.Most recently, Saeed has played a leading role in the design, development, and operationalization of Canada's most powerful sovereign AI cluster. Architecting all five layers of a modern AI Factory, from power and cooling infrastructure through platform, models, and applications, his team delivered a full-stack compute environment ranked #1 in Canada and #78 worldwide in the Top500. A key dimension of this initiative has been the assembly of a full stack of Canadian independent software vendors (ISVs), strengthening the domestic AI ecosystem and advancing Canada's sovereign AI ambitions."Adding someone of Saeed's calibre to Railtown's Advisory Board is a major milestone for our Company," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI Technologies. "His experience spanning AI infrastructure, enterprise-scale software engineering, and national-level AI initiatives aligns directly with Railtown's mission to build and scale the next generation of AI developer tools, agentic systems, and enterprise AI solutions."In his role as Advisory Board Member, Saeed will provide strategic guidance to Railtown as the Company continues expanding its AI ecosystem, affiliate network, developer platforms, and enterprise AI offerings."I am excited to join Railtown AI Technologies at such an important stage in the evolution of artificial intelligence," said Saeed Otufat-Shamsi. "Railtown's vision of building practical, scalable AI infrastructure and enabling organizations to deploy intelligent agent-based systems has the potential to create meaningful impact across industries. I look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow their platform and ecosystem."Beyond his corporate achievements, Saeed is also an Advisory Board Member of the World's Forgotten Children Foundation and Someone To Tell It To, reflecting his commitment to leveraging technology and leadership for meaningful social impact.Railtown AI Technologies Inc. builds AI developer tools and agentic frameworks that power the next generation of intelligent applications. Its Platform - including- helps teams build, deploy, and operate AI agents with confidence and at scale. Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts."Cory Brandolini"Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive OfficerRebecca KerswellInvestor Relations ContactEmail: investors@railtown.ai

Phone: 1-604-417-4440This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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