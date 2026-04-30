New strategy highlights synergy among Global Payment, Global Account and Inclusive and Embedded Finance services built on progress in AI and interoperability.

As a foundation to the business, Ant International's global payment services support over 300 payment methods, including more than 10 national QR systems and 50 digital wallets and bank apps, and exceed 20 million daily transactions on average.

Ant International CEO Peng Yang shares the company's global strategy for the era of AI commerce

Global payment: Making payments a growth engine for businesses of all sizes to thrive in the global digital economy.

Making payments a growth engine for businesses of all sizes to thrive in the global digital economy. Global account : Enabling AI-powered borderless global accounts for businesses of all sizes, and serving as the ticket to digital trade and commerce. This makes 'born global' a reality for all businesses from day one.

: Enabling AI-powered borderless global accounts for businesses of all sizes, and serving as the ticket to digital trade and commerce. This makes 'born global' a reality for all businesses from day one. Strategic value boosters : Leveraging innovation and technology to deliver embedded financing, credit and treasury solutions that power inclusive growth.

: Leveraging innovation and technology to deliver embedded financing, credit and treasury solutions that power inclusive growth. Innovation and technology leadership: Grounded in extensive expertise in supporting global payments and businesses of all sizes, Ant International's leading AI and blockchain solutions are co-developed with customers, partners and regulators to deliver real impact while ensuring security and compliance.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Ant International now connects over 150 million global merchants with more than 2 billion user accounts globally, the company disclosed at its flagship MoMents 2026 fintech executive forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. The company now supports 300+ payment methods in over 220 markets, including all card schemes, 50 mobile payment partners and more than 10 national QR systems, including Singapore's SGQR, Malaysia's DuitNow, South Korea's ZeroPay, Thailand's PromptPay, Indonesia's QRIS, Sri Lanka's LankaPay, and more. It recently onboarded more leading global e-wallets and bank apps such as iFAST Global Bank from the UK, KBank and SCB from Thailand, barq from Saudi Arabia and ShopeePay from Southeast Asia.With an average of over 20 million transactions daily, Ant International is building broader market reach through new licenses and partnerships in Asia, Latin America and EMEA. In Vietnam, it partners with NAPAS and Vietcombank to roll out cross-border QR payment service, and is also working with the Ho Chi Minh City government on the development of an international financial centre. In Latin America, it formed a strategic partnership with Mexican fintech company R2 in late 2025, supporting the expansion of SME lending across the region. In the Middle East, Ant International collaborates with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and national payment network mada, with plans to introduce Alipay+ cross-border QR payments in 2026. Its recent initiatives also include plans to roll out Islamic finance programs in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.While serving businesses in their global expansion, Ant International also ranks in first place in terms of the number of global accounts it has been managing for businesses, particularly SMEs, engaged in cross-border commerce."New models of financial interoperability and AI commerce give us powerful tools to help global giants as well as mom-and-pop shops to increase resilience and expand revenue streams," said. "A broader and deeper network means we can work with more partners on more levels to deliver more innovative, trusted, and high ROI fintech solutions in the world's fastest growing markets."Yang underlined a strategy to combine the forces of its four main businesses – Alipay+, Antom, Bettr and WorldFirst – to offer more connected growth solutions for businesses of all sizes.Working with top LLMs, card schemes and other fintechs, Ant International builds out FinAI capacities and solutions for merchants and financial institutions to tackle real-world growth and security challenges. Key examples include:At MoMents 2026, Ant International has introduced the open-sourced AMP – the world's first agentic payment framework designed for mobile interfaces – to help drive AI commerce. The protocol enables secure, AIOps-native agentic payment connection to mobile services including digital wallets, banking apps, super apps, and mobile portals from phones to wearable devices.Ant International's AI-as-a-Service platform GenAI Cockpit equips fintech partners with tools to build a wide range of agentic solutions, from customer-service assistants to sales copilots. Malaysia's leading e-wallet TNG eWallet, and easypaisa, Pakistan's first digital bank, are using the platform to deliver better customer experiences with AI.Ant International's 3-in-1 risk management transformer maintains trust in the ecosystem by providing a robust security layer underpinning all transactions processed by the company. The model is supported by over 7 billion parameters, and combines graph, sequential and tabular data to identify high-risk transactions with over 95% precision, while improving payment success rates by up to 13.5%.The industry-first MoE-based AI FX model makes long-term forecasts with prediction accuracy of up to 93%, leveraging over 8.5 billion parameters. Deployed internally at Ant International to manage cashflow and FX exposure on an hourly, daily and weekly basis, Falcon TST has helped to cut the company's FX costs by up to 60%. The model was open-sourced in 2025 to expand access to its capabilities and invite collaboration to advance time-series learning.A pioneering AI-powered SME app, EPOS360 integrates practical AI tools with POS system, payments, banking, financing and growth operations for small businesses. The suite of AI-powered tools and payment capabilities was launched in Singapore, and is also available to merchants in Malaysia as a mini-programme via TNG eWallet.Antom Copilot provides automation and assistance for merchants based on learnings from real-world cases, improving efficiency of services such as chargeback dispute handling by up to 46%. Within a year of its launch, 72% of Antom-onboarded merchants completed self-service payment integration with the copilot.At the MoMents 2026 fintech executive forum held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, executives from global payment networks, banks, fintechs, tech companies, and governors came together to discuss the future of financial services in the era of AI commerce. Conversations focused on new forms of payment transformation, multi-layer global interoperability, super app evolution with AI-native tech, innovation of Islamic financing and initiatives around trust and security.Ant International launched its Digital Business Center in Kuala Lumpur in 2024.Hashtag: #AntInternational

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About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

