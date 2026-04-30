This marks the debut of Artifex Bride

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 – A Diamond Is Forever partnered with Artifex Bride by Kindred Lubeck to bring Desert diamonds to the Tanner Fletcher Wedding Runway Show during NYC Bridal Week, reinforcing its continued commitment to championing emerging design talent.The theatrical wedding and formalwear runway show, designed by Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell, took place on April 8th at St. Bartholomew's Church. As part of the show, A Diamond is Forever brought Desert diamonds to the runway from its creative community, featuring Artifex Bride - and the debut of Kindred Lubeck's first-ever bridal collection.The collaboration reflects A Diamond is Forever's role as curator—bringing together diverse creative voices to reinforce the enduring relevance and appeal of natural diamonds in today's evolving bridal landscape.Kindred Lubeck launched Artifex Bride on April 10th, following the global launch of A Diamond is Forever bridal campaign. The collection introduces nine rings, including classic engagement rings and wedding bands, along with five pieces of classic bridal jewelry, including a stylized tennis bracelet, drop earrings and a pendant necklace, each centered around antique-inspired natural diamonds in warm tones and featuring her hallmark engraving technique. The night provided a directionally romantic look for brides today, embodying the enduring beauty and individuality championed by A Diamond is Forever.Historically, Kindred has focused solely on one-of-a-kind pieces, the most recent of which were auctioned at Sotheby's. After widespread attention following Taylor Swift's engagement, Lubeck faced pressure to release a bridal line immediately. But Kindred moves with intention. This capsule is the result of months of design development and careful stone selection. It marks her first step toward creating accessibility within her notoriously exclusive brand, which normally services only ten commissions per year.Kindred's approach to stone selection is deeply intuitive. The entire collection is built around antique cuts, the so-called candlelight diamonds with big, chunky facets that catch and hold the light in a way modern stones simply don't. She sorted through hundreds of natural diamonds with warm, desert tones and chose seven that she felt were the most timeless and relevant. Her particular fondness for the elongated old mine cushion comes down to two things: the elegance of the shape, and the romantic intrigue of antique cutting.As demand for Kindred's work has grown, custom commissions have become increasingly hard to come by. It was important to her to create an avenue for people to find her work in the bridal category. Her limited drop model means an Artifex piece will always be rare, but no waitlist or custom order is required to get one. While the engagement rings are ready-to-ship, the five bridal pieces will be made-to-order in limited quantities.Featuring an engraved tennis bracelet and hoop earrings, these bridal pieces mark new territory for the brand. Kindred intended to create jewellery that could be worn the day of, and every day after that, a reflection of the modern bride's desire to invest in pieces that transcend the wedding day. The collection brings signature engraved elements to new categories; though varied in form, all the pieces have intricated, handcrafted techniques that are core to Kindred's aesthetic and background as a goldsmith.Kindred has retained full ownership of Artifex since its inception, because creative control is central to everything she does. That independence shapes how the brand grows, deliberately and on her own terms. Looking ahead, she plans to release a limited bridal collection on a quarterly basis, each one a continuation of the same obsessive attention to stone and craft that defines every Artifex piece.The collaboration between A Diamond Is Forever and Artifex Bride goes beyond partnership—it offers a contemporary interpretation of what "forever" truly signifies. Not uniform perfection, but character shaped by time; not excessive brilliance, but a warmth that quietly endures. Like Desert diamonds, each piece embodies gentle strength and individuality, echoing the singular paths, promises, and stories of the couples who choose them.Hashtag: #AdiamondisForever #Desertdiamonds #NaturalDiamonds #Bridal #KindredLubeck #ArtifexBride #TannerFletcher

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