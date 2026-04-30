Blue Launches New Campaign for "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)" "Effortless Wealth Growth, Lock-in Guaranteed Returns"

Secure a 3-Year Guaranteed Return of 3.81% p.a. with a Single Premium

The Pain Point: Many customers find themselves constantly moving funds between banks to chase "new customer offers", leading to fragmented accounts and tedious management.

The Solution: "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)" is designed for short-term goals. Customers can lock in a 3-year guaranteed return with a single premium. This ensures transparent, steady growth while eliminating the uncertainty and stress of constantly switching accounts.

The Pain Point: Amid the interest rate cut cycle and geopolitical uncertainty, traditional asset portfolios often face heightened market instability.

The Solution: "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)" support short-term wealth accumulation while ensuring capital preservation. It acts as a "safety net" for your overall wealth, providing a stable foundation to hedge against the risks found in more volatile market portfolios.

The Pain Point: For those preparing for retirement, the priority is low-risk, guaranteed capital preservation with a focus on future cash flow.

The Solution: "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)" offers guaranteed returns while ensuring your capital remains intact. By delivering steady growth, it helps you build a robust financial foundation for a secure and confident retirement.

Lock-in Guaranteed Returns: Customers can select a policy term of 1, 2, or 3 years according to their needs. The 3-year term offers a 3.81% p.a. guaranteed return rate [2], providing a definitive solution for financial planning and wealth growth.

Customers can select a policy term of 1, 2, or 3 years according to their needs. The 3-year term offers a 3.81% p.a. guaranteed return rate [2], providing a definitive solution for financial planning and wealth growth. Flexible Premium Options: The plan accommodates various financial goals, with premium amounts ranging from US$13,000 to US$300,000 [3].

The plan accommodates various financial goals, with premium amounts ranging from US$13,000 to US$300,000 [3]. Seamless Online Application: The entire application process is fully digitized. With a single premium payment, customers can immediately lock in high return rate. Furthermore, the plan requires no medical examination and features guaranteed approval.

The entire application process is fully digitized. With a single premium payment, customers can immediately lock in high return rate. Furthermore, the plan requires no medical examination and features guaranteed approval. "Hong Kong's Highest [4] Accidental Death Benefit: If the death of the Life Assured individual is caused by an accident, in addition to Death Benefit [5], an extra 100% of Total Premium Paid will be given [6].

Remarks

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, remains steadfast in its customer-centric philosophy, dedicated to helping every customer manage their financial goals with peace of mind and predictability. In response to the market's pain points and the strong demand for short-term savings with guaranteed returns, Blue has launched a brand-new campaign for its flagship product, "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)". Incorporating AI-generated technology, reflecting Blue's vision of blending innovation with human-centric products; the campaign features the tagline "Effortless Wealth Growth, Lock-in Guaranteed Returns". It empowers diverse customer segments to make strategic financial moves aligned with their goals, ensuring steady wealth growth.Alongside the full-length video (The full version is available on Blue's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/ia7pnPyzgew ), the campaign also features three versions of key visuals targeted to specific audience segments: the "Steady Wealth-Builders," the "Risk Hedgers," and the "Pre-retirees". Featuring three magic-themed performances with Blue's iconic parrot, the advertisement uses creative metaphors to showcase effective ways for wealth growth. The campaign highlights how "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)" helps grow wealth effortlessly and lock in guaranteed returns.Beyond TV commercials, Blue is rolling out an extensive multi-channel promotional strategy across both online and offline platforms, including MTR station displays, MTR in-train TV, taxi wraps, online banners, and social media, further expanding the reach and influence of both the campaign and the brand itself.Mr. Danny Wu, VP & Head of Digital & Marketing of Blue said, "We have observed that many financial products in the market come with various restrictions that often fail to address our customers' core financial challenges. Amid global market volatility and the growing need for proactive retirement planning, customers increasingly seek savings insurance that is simple, secure, and stable with high returns. To meet these needs, our 'WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)offers a short-term, high returns, and guaranteed solution. We want our customers to know that when it comes to reliable wealth growth, Blue is a dependable path that provides guaranteed returns.""WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)" seamlessly integrates protection with savings. Key highlights of the plan include:Customers who successfully apply for the "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)" with a premium of US$25,000 or above will receive 2,000 HealthCoins. Customers can redeem various rewards at our BlueMore health platform at the rate of 1 HealthCoin = HK$1.Blue Insurance Limited is authorized and regulated by the Insurance Authority under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41) to sell insurance products in Hong Kong. For full campaign and product details, terms and conditions of Blue "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 (3-Year)", visit: https://www.blue.com.hk/hk/short-term-endowment . Terms and conditions apply to the above products and offers.[1] "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1" is a savings insurance plan, not a Bank savings product. Terms and conditions apply to the above products and offers. Please refer to the product documents and policy provisions for details.[2] "Guaranteed return rate 3.81% p.a." refers to the annualised guaranteed return rate of the 3-year plan upon maturity. Early surrender charges apply.[3] Minimum Premium Amount is calculated per policy, while Maximum Premium Amount is calculated per Life Assured. The aggregate premium limit across all WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1 and WeSave E1 Insurance Plan policies is limited to a maximum of US$300,000.[4] As of March 2026, based on a comparison with major similar online savings insurance products in Hong Kong.[5] Whichever is higher: 101% of Total Premium Paid or 100% of Guaranteed Cash Value.[6] Accidental Death Benefit is subject to a maximum of US$125,000 per Life Assured under all "WeSave E1 Insurance Plan" and "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1"Hashtag: #Blue

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Blue

Blue is the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. It is a joint venture between Hillhouse Capital, a leading investment management firm with extensive investment experience, and Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading Internet value added services provider. Blue focuses on providing simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions. It is committed to making people's lives easier by empowering them to take charge of their own protection. For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.