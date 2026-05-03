Discover Knockout Deals from as low as RM5, featuring must-have picks like the Nintendo Switch 2 Console and GINTELL Massage Chair, alongside 50% off Shopee Lagi Murah and Limited-Time Deals. With VIP priority access from 4 May, 12AM and more chances to check out at key timings, subscribers get the best offers first.
VIP-Exclusive Knockout Deals from RM5 & RM55
- [RM5] Nintendo Switch 2 Console – Level up on-the-go gaming with a larger display, immersive audio, and flexible controls.
- [RM5] GINTELL Massage Chair – Relax at home with AI-controlled full-body massage and heat therapy.
- [RM55] Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 – Experience a premium foldable smartphone with stunning display and ultra-smooth performance.
- [RM55] CUCKOO Air Purifier – Breathe cleaner air with a HEPA Filter that removes dust and bacteria.
- Xiaomi 4K QLED TV– Upgrade home entertainment with vivid 4K visuals and immersive Dolby Audio.
- Dyson Nural Hair Dryer – Achieve salon-quality blowouts with powerful airflow and intelligent heat control.
- New Balance 530 White– Move comfortably all day with breathable mesh and cushioned support.
- OiYO Solo Tumbler– Enjoy hot or cold beverages on-the-go with a sleek, leakproof tumbler and dual-function lid.
- Ecovacs Mini 2 Vacuum – Clean effortlessly with a compact, high-suction robot vacuum.
- Camel Active Luggage – Travel easy with durable, expandable luggage and smooth 360° wheels.
Beyond VIP-exclusive deals, don't miss exciting brand drops including the debut of POP MART's dreamy Nyota collection on Shopee Mall. Enjoy up to RM9 off vouchers and Shopee-exclusive gifts with purchase featuring surprise collectibles from fan-favourite series like Nyota We Are All Stars, Baby Molly, SKULLPANDA, and HACIPUPU, available until 5 May.
Subscribe to Shopee VIP today
Join Shopee VIP to unlock Everything Free Shipping RM0 Minimum Spend, early access deals up to 50% off and vouchers worth over RM5,500, so every checkout becomes more rewarding. Enjoy a complimentary 1-month trial and be among the first to shop the best finds during Shopee 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival.
Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeVIP #5.5Deals
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About Shopee
Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.