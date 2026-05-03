Shopee 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival

VIP-Exclusive Knockout Deals from RM5 & RM55

[RM5] Nintendo Switch 2 Console – Level up on-the-go gaming with a larger display, immersive audio, and flexible controls.



– Level up on-the-go gaming with a larger display, immersive audio, and flexible controls. [RM5] GINTELL Massage Chair – Relax at home with AI-controlled full-body massage and heat therapy.



– Relax at home with AI-controlled full-body massage and heat therapy. [RM55] Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 – Experience a premium foldable smartphone with stunning display and ultra-smooth performance.



– Experience a premium foldable smartphone with stunning display and ultra-smooth performance. [RM55] CUCKOO Air Purifier – Breathe cleaner air with a HEPA Filter that removes dust and bacteria.

VIP-Exclusive Shopee Lagi Murah Deals at 50% Off

Xiaomi 4K QLED TV – Upgrade home entertainment with vivid 4K visuals and immersive Dolby Audio.



– Upgrade home entertainment with vivid 4K visuals and immersive Dolby Audio. Dyson Nural Hair Dryer – Achieve salon-quality blowouts with powerful airflow and intelligent heat control.



– Achieve salon-quality blowouts with powerful airflow and intelligent heat control. New Balance 530 White – Move comfortably all day with breathable mesh and cushioned support.

5.5 Limited Time Deals at 50% Off

OiYO Solo Tumbler – Enjoy hot or cold beverages on-the-go with a sleek, leakproof tumbler and dual-function lid.



– Enjoy hot or cold beverages on-the-go with a sleek, leakproof tumbler and dual-function lid. Ecovacs Mini 2 Vacuum – Clean effortlessly with a compact, high-suction robot vacuum.



– Clean effortlessly with a compact, high-suction robot vacuum. Camel Active Luggage – Travel easy with durable, expandable luggage and smooth 360° wheels.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

