KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip for two to the FIFA World Cup 26™ in the United States with Shopee’s Tap & Win game, running until 8 May. In collaboration with adidas, this fan-first campaign invites Malaysians to tap away for a shot at experiencing the live matchday experience, with Shopee VIP subscribers enjoying higher chances of winning.
Here’s how to participate:
Get World Cup Season Ready
In conjunction with Shopee’s Football Festival running until 26 July, adidas is launching the official 2026 home kits for 5 partner federations ahead of FIFA World Cup 26™. Fans can support their favourite teams with Shopee-exclusive national jerseys, plus Free Shipping No Min Spend and SPayLater 0% 6 Months Instalment. To complete the look, fans can explore football-inspired accessories, from PUMA caps to playful Vinyl Plush Dolls from the POP MART FIFA™ series.
Take it further by upgrading the viewing experience with an immersive, stadium-like view on a Hisense 43-75-inch 4K TV, and round it off with mouthwatering game-day deals on ShopeeFood for as low as RM1. With every successful purchase, shoppers get additional taps to continue playing Tap & Win.
Save More on Checkouts with Shopee 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival
From football festivals to giveaway trips, Shopee brings together unrivalled deals in one place for Malaysians to shop for matchday essentials. With practical deals like VIP Vouchers Worth Over RM5,500, Everything Free Shipping Min Spend RM 0, and Early Access Deals Up to 50% Off starting 12 AM, 4 May, fans who subscribe to VIP can save more with every purchase at Shopee’s 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival.
Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeVIP #Football
Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities. Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.
Here’s how to participate:
- Open the Shopee app and access Tap & Win from the homepage.
- Play daily and unlock extra chances for Shopee VIP subscribers and adidas customers.
- Collect golden tickets to boost the chances of winning.
Get World Cup Season Ready
In conjunction with Shopee’s Football Festival running until 26 July, adidas is launching the official 2026 home kits for 5 partner federations ahead of FIFA World Cup 26™. Fans can support their favourite teams with Shopee-exclusive national jerseys, plus Free Shipping No Min Spend and SPayLater 0% 6 Months Instalment. To complete the look, fans can explore football-inspired accessories, from PUMA caps to playful Vinyl Plush Dolls from the POP MART FIFA™ series.
Take it further by upgrading the viewing experience with an immersive, stadium-like view on a Hisense 43-75-inch 4K TV, and round it off with mouthwatering game-day deals on ShopeeFood for as low as RM1. With every successful purchase, shoppers get additional taps to continue playing Tap & Win.
Save More on Checkouts with Shopee 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival
From football festivals to giveaway trips, Shopee brings together unrivalled deals in one place for Malaysians to shop for matchday essentials. With practical deals like VIP Vouchers Worth Over RM5,500, Everything Free Shipping Min Spend RM 0, and Early Access Deals Up to 50% Off starting 12 AM, 4 May, fans who subscribe to VIP can save more with every purchase at Shopee’s 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival.
Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeVIP #Football
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shopee
Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.