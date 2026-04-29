Shopee Tap & Win FIFA World Cup 26™ Trip with adidas

Open the Shopee app and access Tap & Win from the homepage.

Play daily and unlock extra chances for Shopee VIP subscribers and adidas customers.

Collect golden tickets to boost the chances of winning.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shopee

Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.





Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.