Refik Anadol, 'Sense of Healing', 2023, AI Data Sculpture (Courtesy of the Artist)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 -, featuring the four key categories of Still Image, Moving Image, Innovation and ExperientialAs a highlight of Hong Kong's spring art calendar, the awards celebrate the growing cultural significance of digital art and spotlights the visionary artists redefining visual culture through cutting-edge technologies.Thirty two international finalists will be selected for their work pushing the boundaries of digital creativity. Each of the four category winners will receive a $10,000 USDC commission towards a new artwork.The thirty two finalists include several prominent figures in digital and generative art, such asFounder of Art Blocks,and- underscoring the calibre of talent the awards are already attracting with over two hundred applications across more than fifty countries.is nominated for thefor, an AI Data Sculpture that emerges from Refik Anadol Studio's long-term research into creating meditative art based on neurological data.Finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of leading experts in art, hospitality and technology, including, Exhibitions Director at Diriyah Art Futures,, Co-Founder and CEO at Scorpios,, Art Curator and Creative Strategist at Molten Immersive Art,, Hong Kong Head of Auction, Modern & Contemporary Art, Phillips,, Co-Founder & Global of The Sandbox, SANDchain, President of Blockchain Game Alliance and Co-Founder of Artverse,, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Grailcapital,, Co-Founder and Curator at HOFA,, Founder of WhereArt.Works and Curator at SILK, and, Founder and Managing Partner at Hivemind Capital.The Digital Art Awards are proudly backed by Lightyear , a subsidiary of Hivemind Digital Group . A full-stack digital culture partner, Lightyear provides infrastructure, liquidity and market expertise, and hands-on delivery for digital ownership and engagement across physical and digital experiences. Lightyear is committed to championing artists and organizations pushing the boundaries of digital culture.Hashtag: #HOFA #PhillipsX

