KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Nine of the 11 suspects arrested following the shooting of the Bukit Kayu Hitam Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) commander on February 25 have been released, while two remain in remand.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said that 11 arrests were made around the Bukit Kayu Hitam area to assist investigations into the incident, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

He noted that the detainees included 10 local men and one Thai woman, aged between 22 and 60.

“Of the nine released, seven were granted bail under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and two were released on police bail.

“Additionally, six of the nine released have been charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after testing positive for drugs.

“At present, two suspects remain remanded for further investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Adzli added that police continue to investigate and review all evidence related to the criminal incident, and efforts to bring the perpetrators to court are ongoing.

He urged members of the public with any information on the case to contact the police via the MERS 999 line, reach Investigating Officer Assistant Superintendent Rosli Hanafi at 019-2022210, or approach the nearest police station.

Earlier reports stated that the Proton X70 vehicle carrying Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir, the AKPS commander, was shot at twice in the early hours of February 25.

The 5.40am incident did not injure Mohd Nasaruddin, as the bullets fired by unidentified suspects missed him.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Special Provisions) Act 1971, which carries heavier penalties, for discharging a firearm with intent to cause death or injury, even though no one was harmed.