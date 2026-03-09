



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - Asia Coach Group Limited announced the launch of "Micro-Capital Growth PLUS," a new financial literacy programme developed in collaboration with Ling Sia, one of the company's lead trainers recently named among Hong Kong's Top 10 Business Trainers. The programme is built on three core principles — low starting capital, repeatable processes, and disciplined wealth-building — and is designed to deliver an accessible financial education framework that balances risk management with practical application.

Hong Kong's median monthly employment earnings stand at approximately HKD 20,500, with over 200,000 workers classified as working poor. Concurrently, more than 43,000 fraud cases were recorded in 2025, with online investment scams averaging approximately HKD 700,000 in losses per case. The combination of a narrow income base and high-impact fraud exposure means a single financial misstep can have irreversible consequences for the city's lower- and middle-income earners. In this environment, financial education must prioritise capital preservation and risk awareness over the pursuit of returns.Ling Sia was selected as one of Hong Kong's Top 10 Business Trainers in the "World's Most Popular Business Trainer" awards organised by the Hong Kong Economic Times, a recognition of her professional credentials and proven teaching outcomes. With over eight years of training experience and a decade-long background in wealth management, she has conducted more than 90 financial literacy events and guided over a thousand participants in building passive income streams. Having personally experienced investment losses, Ling Sia brings a grounded understanding of the risks and pressures facing individuals with limited capital. Her teaching philosophy centres on translating asset allocation principles into actionable, step-by-step strategies that enable participants to start small and build passive income through a structured process."Micro-Capital Growth PLUS" is a comprehensive upgrade of the original programme, offering participants a repeatable, systematic financial planning process. The curriculum is structured around four core modules: real-world investment case studies supported by verified return data; financial mindset training to help participants develop rational money management habits and risk awareness; a cash flow strategy that deconstructs the steps to building passive income, targeting an initial four-figure monthly return within three months; and a holistic planning component addressing personal development and lifestyle balance.The programme adopts a one-on-one personalised coaching model, with Ling Sia guiding each participant through the process of establishing their own passive income cash flow. Unlike conventional finance courses with high tuition fees, advisory services with ongoing management charges, or overseas investment schemes requiring substantial capital commitments, "Micro-Capital Growth PLUS" offers a lower barrier to entry with a clearly defined, actionable path to asset growth.Hong Kong's professional training market is undergoing a notable shift. Results from the Hong Kong Economic Times' "World's Most Popular Business Trainer" awards indicate that industry demand has moved from traditional theory-based instruction toward digital, practice-oriented application, with trainers who combine entrepreneurial experience and financial teaching expertise attracting the strongest market interest. Ling Sia's "executable, process-driven, guided" teaching methodology is well-positioned within this evolving landscape. Backed by the professional recognition as one of Hong Kong's Top 10 Business Trainers, the programme offers a risk-conscious, accessible pathway to financial literacy for everyday investors.

About Asia Coach Group

Founded in 2019, Asia Coach Group is a premier business education institution serving professionals and organisations across Asia. Our mission is to develop high-calibre business leaders and equip them with the skills, strategies, and mindset to drive measurable results.



To date, we have trained over 10,000 participants — from C-suite executives and seasoned professionals to first-time founders — generating more than HKD 300 million in cumulative revenue. Our faculty comprises six domain-expert instructors specialising in e-commerce, sales, investment, and corporate performance training.