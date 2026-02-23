Fostering Connection in Singapore's Multicultural Landscape

Elevating the Festive Table: An Expanded Range of Offerings

Hearty Iftar Options: For those looking to break their fast with a satisfying meal, our Signature Grilled Sandwiches , including the fan-favourite Pesto Chicken and the iconic Montreal Beef Pastrami , provide a warm and wholesome option.

The attainment of the MUIS Halal mark, a global gold standard in Halal assurance, reaffirms Tim Hortons' commitment to making its offering available to everyone. Since its debut in Singapore, the iconic Canadian coffee house has been a neighbourhood destination for all. With this certification, the brand's full suite of signature coffee, iced beverages, sandwiches, and freshly baked treats is now accessible to the Muslim community, offering a new destination for family gatherings.In Singapore's unique multicultural landscape, dining is more than just a meal, it is a bridge between cultures. By securing official MUIS certification, Tim Hortons® strengthens its promise to provide a welcoming environment where every guest can gather with absolute peace of mind.At Tim Hortons, we believe the best experiences are those that bring people together. Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr are seasons defined by reflection, gratitude, and the spirit of sharing. We are honoured to receive this certification at such a meaningful time, allowing Tims to be a part of our guests' festive traditions. Whether it is a cozy spot for Iftar or sharing our signature treats during Eid visits, we are delighted to be a part of your celebrations.With the MUIS Halal seal, guests can now explore the full breadth of the Tim Hortons® menu, featuring a diverse array of flavours suited for both daily indulgence and festive hosting: