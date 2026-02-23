Four Coffee Shops from Australia, Singapore and Malaysia Ranked in Top 10

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - The second edition ofannounced its global rankings at CoffeeFest Madrid 2026, revealing a reshaped coffee landscape for the Asia Pacific region.This definitive list of the world's best specialty coffee shops saw. Returning to the list were Proud Mary Coffee and Coffee Anthology, joined by newcomers Beta Coffee and Single O. The blend of returning icons and new entrants underlines Australia's ongoing influence on global café standards.In Asia,with The Republic of South Korea, Japan, China, and The Philippines securing placements in this year's Top 100 rankings.See the full list atThe list confirms the emergence of new global capitals of quality coffee, as well as the consolidation of an increasingly diverse and innovative international coffee community that includes The United States, which leads the ranking with nine selected coffee shops, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East."Congratulations to all 100 ranked coffee shops. The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 with DaVinci Gourmet is the global benchmark celebrating the cafés shaping the future of coffee, and as a leading beverage solutions brand, DaVinci Gourmet is proud to stand alongside it as the global title partner," said Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Food Service Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.The ranking is produced through a mixed system combining the evaluation of more thanfrom all continents with, which exceededin this edition. In total, more thanwere analysed.A benchmark for the industry and professionals, The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops aims to highlight coffee shops that not only serve exceptional coffee but also create unique coffee experiences.As Global and Title Partner of the 2026 edition, and together with initiatives like the DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship , DaVinci Gourmet remains committed to championing global beverage artistry and café culture.Hashtag: #TheWorlds100BestCoffeeShop #DaVinciGourmet

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DaVinci Gourmet