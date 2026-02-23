PORT DICKSON, Feb 23 — A five-year-old girl was killed in a three-vehicle collision at KM16.6 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway heading towards Seremban yesterday evening.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the crash, which occurred at about 6.54 pm, involved a PLUS emergency response lorry, a PLUS patrol four-wheel-drive vehicle and a Honda CR-V carrying the victim.

The girl, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the Honda CR-V, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at UCSI Hospital here at about 8.10 pm.

Preliminary investigations found that prior to the incident, the PLUS lorry and patrol vehicle had stopped in the emergency lane to assist another vehicle that had skidded off the road embankment.

“It was raining heavily at the time, and the area was dark without street lighting. The Honda CR-V, travelling in the same direction, was believed to have lost control before skidding and crashing into the rear of the PLUS lorry, causing it to lurch forward and hit the back of the patrol vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Maslan said the child’s parents were also injured in the accident and are receiving treatment at Port Dickson and UCSI Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, with the case being probed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death. — Bernama