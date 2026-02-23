Shopee Bazar Hebat Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 – As Ramadan approaches, many Muslims adjust their sleep, eating, and daily routines to accommodate fasting from pre-dawn Sahur until sunset Iftar, and these rhythm changes naturally influence how people organise their days and plan their meals. Early Sahur mornings and bustling Iftar evenings can leave less time for long hours in the kitchen, especially for working families and those balancing other commitments.aims to support this by offeringandto help with grocery planning, alongsidefor easy, ready-to-order meals, giving people more options to manage their time and nourishment during the holy month.Looking to prepare a simple meal that stays filling throughout the day? With, early risers can enjoythrough Shopee'sessentials, alongsidesessions for a chance toto offset even more purchase prices. Shoppers can also enjoy deals from trusted household brands including, and, withvouchers available throughout the month.Prefer to skip meal preparation and still enjoy moreh with loved ones?make it easier to order favourite iftar or moreh meals from popular merchants such asandas well asfrom, and. All e-vouchers can be purchased in advance and redeemed later to avoid peak-hour queues, whether dining in or ordering out.Later in the evening, shoppers can look ahead for the next day's meals and everyday needs with, featuring, andwhere shoppers can. Shoppers can explore deals on food preparation and storage essentials from brands such as, and, whilebenefit from an upsizedto help organise with less stress during the holy month.With festive spending adding up across the fasting month, many households look for ways to manage daily meal costs more mindfully. Available full day throughout Ramadan,offers a wide range of options priced at, including local favourites such as, and- helping households keep everyday meal expenses in check.Shoppers can also tune in tosessions fromto secure exclusive, featuring selected brands likeand, adding a midday opportunity to save even more on everyday meals. For extra incentive, from, shoppers who spend awill also stand a chance to, includingWhether stocking up for home-cooked sahur or choosing to dine in or order out for moreh,supports how Malaysians prepare their meals throughout the fasting month. Plan your meals ahead with Shopee at https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale Hashtag: #Shopee

