Shopee's Bazar Hebat Ramadan aims to support this by offering daily 6AM Sahur Specials and 9PM After Iftar Specials to help with grocery planning, alongside ShopeeFood deals for easy, ready-to-order meals, giving people more options to manage their time and nourishment during the holy month.
Support for Sahur: 6AM Sahur Specials for Early-Morning Meal Prep
Looking to prepare a simple meal that stays filling throughout the day? With 6AM Sahur Specials, early risers can enjoy limited-time 15% off groceries and pantry staples for two hours through Shopee's Ramadan Mesti Beli essentials, alongside Shopee Shake sessions for a chance to win up to 100 Shopee Coins to offset even more purchase prices. Shoppers can also enjoy deals from trusted household brands including Mi Sedaap, Mahnaz Food, and OATSIDE, with Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers available throughout the month.
Convenient Meals: 9PM After Iftar Specials for Meal Planning
Prefer to skip meal preparation and still enjoy moreh with loved ones? ShopeeFood's 50% Off Jom Rebut Deals make it easier to order favourite iftar or moreh meals from popular merchants such as Ayam Gepuk Top Global, Tealive, Gigi Coffee and Mixue as well as Buy-1-Free-1 offers from CHAGEE, ZUS Coffee, and Salad Atelier. All e-vouchers can be purchased in advance and redeemed later to avoid peak-hour queues, whether dining in or ordering out.
Later in the evening, shoppers can look ahead for the next day's meals and everyday needs with 9PM After Iftar Specials, featuring exclusive 15% off platform vouchers valid for three hours, and additional Shopee Shake sessions where shoppers can earn up to 100 Shopee Coins. Shoppers can explore deals on food preparation and storage essentials from brands such as Hassan Mart, PerySmith, and Hisense, while Shopee VIP members benefit from an upsized exclusive 18% off voucher to help organise with less stress during the holy month.
Ramadan Deals Available Throughout the Day
With festive spending adding up across the fasting month, many households look for ways to manage daily meal costs more mindfully. Available full day throughout Ramadan, ShopeeFood's Bajet Meals offers a wide range of options priced at RM15 and below, including local favourites such as D'laksa, Mat Rock Ayam Goreng Kunyit, and Pasta Panas - helping households keep everyday meal expenses in check.
Shoppers can also tune in to daily Shopee Live sessions from 12 PM to 1 PM to secure exclusive ShopeeFood e‑vouchers from as low as RM1, featuring selected brands like Coolblog and Mixue, adding a midday opportunity to save even more on everyday meals. For extra incentive, from March to April 2026, shoppers who spend a minimum of RM12 on ShopeeFood will also stand a chance to win exclusive rewards, including 10g gold bars worth RM7,450 each.
Whether stocking up for home-cooked sahur or choosing to dine in or order out for moreh, Shopee's Bazar Hebat Ramadan supports how Malaysians prepare their meals throughout the fasting month. Plan your meals ahead with Shopee at https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale
