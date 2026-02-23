GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — Pneumonia has been confirmed as the cause of death for the woman found inside a car at a petrol station in Paya Terubong last night, and police have ruled out any criminal elements in the case.

Northeast District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the post-mortem report from Hospital Pulau Pinang’s Forensic Medicine Department concluded that the 37-year-old woman died from the lung infection, Berita Harian reported.

“Police investigations found no criminal elements involved... Accordingly, the case remains classified as a sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

The woman was discovered unconscious by members of the public in the driver’s seat of her Perodua Myvi, which was locked from the inside.

The car’s interior was reportedly filled with personal belongings.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel were called to the scene at 7:48pm and had to smash a window to gain access to the vehicle. Medical personnel subsequently confirmed the woman had died at the scene.

BH previously reported that the victim’s family said she had a history of mental health challenges, which they believed contributed to her habit of keeping numerous items in her car.