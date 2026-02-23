KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a former telecommunications company director for providing bribes of about RM8 million to a bank’s group managing director for loan approval.

According to an MACC source, the man, in his 50s, was arrested around 12.30 pm when he showed up to provide his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The suspect is believed to have provided the bribe in 2012 along a Joint Completion Guarantee containing fake details to fulfil the conditions of a loan of about RM400 million to finance a fibre optic project,” they said.

Meanwhile, MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the arrest when contacted and said that the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 471 of the Penal Code.

The suspect will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Sessions Court today he added. — Bernama