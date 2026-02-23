KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Police officers who refuse to assist members of the public filing a report for an emergency case due to their attire can be sacked, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah told Parliament today.

He confirmed that a new directive was issued by the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman last December, making it a serious breach of conduct for any officer to turn away an individual based on their clothing.

Speaking during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, Shamsul Anuar stressed that failure to comply with this directive would be considered a serious offence.

“With this directive, disobeying means action can be taken under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, as well as PDRM’s own internal disciplinary mechanism,” he said.

“Failure to comply can result in disciplinary action under the PTPA 1993 and refusal to file a report under the said circumstances is deemed to be a serious breach, to the point that they can be sacked,” he added.

He assured the House that compliance with the directive will be monitored continuously to ensure that the public receives the assistance they need, regardless of their attire, during an emergency.

