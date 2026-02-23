KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Four Pakatan Harapan federal lawmakers today called on the federal government to suspend the Agreement of Reciprocal Trade with the US after a Supreme Court ruling deemed US President Donald Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs to be unlawful.

Putrajaya signed a trade agreement it said was necessary to avoid Washington’s initial import levy rate of 25 per cent, but some critics argued that the deal was rushed.

“We recommend the government suspend all the ratification steps and processes of the ART in view of the US Supreme Court ruling that the tariffs were unlawful, thus the ART is also unlawful ab initio,” Subang MP Wong Chen said at a press conference in Parliament this noon.

The US Supreme Court ruled six to three last Friday that Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs under a 1977 law he has relied on to enforce sudden levies on individual countries, a move that upended global trade.

The US president reacted furiously, international newswires reported. After the ruling, Trump announced a new 10 per cent global duty on imports under a different legal authority, before raising it to 15 per cent on Saturday.

Wong Chen said all agreements under the ART should remain suspended until the legal status of the new tariffs is clearer.

“We further advise that all ratification steps and processes be suspended until the tariffs are in accordance with US laws. This is a ruling by the US court; let them deal with it until we get a clear signal,” he said.

“(If) whatever tariffs they want to impose are within the US rule of law, then we can talk about tariffs.”

The MPs also repeated their calls for a royal inquiry into the agreement — which critics said heavily favoured US business interests — and for the full disclosure of details leading up to the signing.

The other signatories were Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet is awaiting a full briefing from the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry before deciding on a response to the developments in the US.