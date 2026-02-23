MELAKA, Feb 23 — A 50-year-old man was found dead inside a car parked by the roadside along Jalan Ong Kim Wee in Gajah Berang yesterday.

Melaka Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said police received a report about the man being unconscious inside the vehicle at 3.10 pm.

“A team from the Tengkera Police Station, together with investigating officers and forensic personnel, was dispatched to the scene to carry out further investigations.

A medical officer from the Tengkera Health Clinic, who was also present, confirmed that the man had died,” he said in a statement today.

The body was taken to the Melaka Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama