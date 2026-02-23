Esperanza Securities Introduces the First SFC-permitted Tokenized Investment for Live Entertainment in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited ("", or "") announced today that, following the granting of the formal permission on its tokenized investment business by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("") on 13 February 2026, the Company is introducing an innovative financing and community engagement model for the live entertainment industry.The tokenized investment model enables Esperanza Securities to issue investment tokens (also known as security tokens) through an investment fund it manages, allowing eligible investors to participate with a significantly lower entry barrier and trade the tokens in secondary markets.Against the emerging tokenized real-world-asset (RWA) trend worldwide, Esperanza Securities is among the first platforms with a systematic focus on the live entertainment industry. Following the granting of the permission by the SFC, two upcoming tokenized entertainment investments will include the Chris Wong 40Anniversary Concert which will take place in Hong Kong on 6 to 7 March 2026 and a Korean boy band concert which will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 11 April 2026.Entertainment industry assets have long benefited from a clear business model and income structure, which include box office receipts, sponsorships and merchandise revenue. Through tokenization, Esperanza Securities offers a new path for asset owners such as concert organizers to access capital without altering their operational models, while enabling investors to directly participate in opportunities linked to real economic activities.The application of the tokenized investment model spans beyond the live entertainment industry. In fact, opportunities with clear business models and easily valuated underlying assets possess immense potential for tokenization. For instance, cultural and experiential projects with clear community monetization models and assets with stable and predictable cash flows, such as commercial properties, can all benefit from tokenization.Through the proprietary platform, espetopia.com (""), Esperanza Securities enables eligible investors to back real economy linked Asian projects, anytime and anywhere, without geographical limitations.Eligible investors from all over the world can access all investment-related information, trade investment tokens and redeem utilities and experiences associated with the underlying assets through the Platform. This infrastructure enhances the visibility of Asian opportunities in global markets and effectively pools global capital to fund real economic developments, across verticals from cultural intellectual properties to the broader experience economies.Looking forward, Esperanza Securities will continue to advance its asset-backed tokenized investment model under a prudent and compliant framework. The Company aims to progressively build a sustainable digital investment ecosystem centered on real assets with clear economic foundations.As market acceptance of RWA digitization continues to grow, the Company sees promising potential for asset-backed tokenization to become an integral financing option alongside traditional public listings and private placements.Hashtag: #EsperanzaFintech

About Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited

Esperanza Securities is a licensed corporation under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap 571 of the law of Hong Kong) with permission to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. On 13 February 2026, Esperanza Securities received a "no further comment" letter from the SFC in relation to its proposal to tokenize managed funds, effectively granting formal permission for Esperanza Securities to conduct tokenized investment businesses.





About Esperanza Fintech Group

Esperanza Fintech Group is a fintech group headquartered in Hong Kong. The group's licensed businesses include (i) gold trading and tokenized gold services operated by Esperanza Fintech (Commodities) Limited, a DPMS (dealers in precious metals and stones) Category A Registrant (No. A-B-25-03-08913) with the Hong Kong Customs with permitted businesses including the issuance, redemption and trading of gold backed instruments on www.espetopia.com; (ii) client asset custodian service operated by Esperanza Fintech (Nominees) Limited, a licensed Trust or Company Service Provider in Hong Kong (Licence No. TC010260), regulated by the Hong Kong Companies Registry; and (iii) tokenized investment services operated by Esperanza Securities, an SFC-regulated asset manager with permission to carry out tokenized investment businesses.



