KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — In a significant political realignment, sacked Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and 18 other MPs aligned with him have pledged their full support to the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS.

The move comes just two weeks after Hamzah and his allies were terminated from Bersatu in what was seen as a purge by then-party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a joint statement, the 19 MPs, including prominent figures like Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, said they believe PN made the right decision in choosing the Terengganu menteri besar to lead the coalition.

“We record our highest congratulations to Datuk Seri DrAhmad Samsuri Mokhtar on his appointment as the new chairman of Perikatan Nasional, and we give our full support for him to lead this coalition.

“This appointment is a serious consolidation that Perikatan Nasional is truly ready to serve the people and build the nation,” they said.

The show of support followed a PN supreme council meeting yesterday where Muhyiddin's resignation as coalition chairman was accepted, and Samsuri, who is PAS vice-president, was appointed as his successor with immediate effect.

The internal upheaval in Bersatu, which has 25 MPs in total, now sees Hamzah claiming the loyalty of a significant faction of 19 MPs, fundamentally shifting the power dynamics within the opposition coalition.

The other MPs who signed the statement include Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Rosol Wahid, and Wan Saiful Wan Jan, among others.