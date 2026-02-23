BUTTERWORTH, Feb 23 — Parties in the Unity Government need not worry about the DAP’s special congress on July 12, as it serves as a platform for the party to reflect and assess its performance within the government.

Penang DAP chairman and Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Steven Sim said the party will not betray the current government or neglect the interests of the people.

“I know that there are a handful of component party leaders who might be worried when the DAP secretary-general (Anthony Loke) announced that a special congress will be held to discuss the position of the DAP in the Unity Government. I want to emphasise, don’t worry.

“Whatever decision DAP makes, we will not betray or turn our backs on the interests of the people,” he said while speaking at the DAP Penang Chinese New Year Open House here last night.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng and veteran politician Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang.

Previously, Loke said the congress would give the opportunity to representatives to decide whether party office-bearers should resign from all government positions.

Loke also said that 40 Members of Parliament from the party will continue to support the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until the end of the term.

Sim, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said that the special congress will serve as a platform for DAP members nationwide to conduct a self-assessment, including evaluating the party’s position and performance in the Unity

Government and how well the interests of the people are being preserved.

In this regard, he advised DAP members in Penang to take the opportunity before the congress to go down to the ground and meet with voters and the public to gather views, comments, and criticisms that need to be collected to ensure that the feedback brought to the congress truly reflects the voice of the people. — Bernama