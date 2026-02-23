KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Former Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz has dismissed claims Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli that Malaysian products will face “double tariffs” in the US, urging him to “stop spinning” the issue.

The public exchange is taking place after the US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump’s earlier tariff measures, which included a 19 per cent tariff on Malaysia.

Following the ruling, Trump announced a new, separate 15 per cent global tariff, which Rafizi had suggested this would result in Malaysian products being hit twice.

In a direct rebuttal, Tengku Zafrul rejected this, saying that the Supreme Court’s decision means the previous 19 per cent tariff “would no longer apply.”

He defended the government’s pursuit of an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) with the US as a proactive measure to protect the national economy against such uncertainties.

“ART is the same as travel insurance. We prepare the umbrella before the rain,” Tengku Zafrul said, explaining that waiting for legal battles in the US to conclude before negotiating would be a mistake.

Tengku Zafrul said ART was signed with full knowledge of the legal challenge against Trump’s tariffs at the time, pointedly asking Rafizi what Malaysia would have done if the US Supreme Court had sided with Trump instead.

“Whoever moves slowly will pay a high price.”

He pointed out that Malaysia is not alone in this approach, noting that the EU, UK, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia have all reached similar understandings with the United States to provide certainty for their industries.

Tengku Zafrul framed the issue as a difference in philosophy: being proactive versus reactive.

“In the end, this is not about who talks the toughest. It is about who acts earliest to protect the national economy.

“We choose to put up the umbrella early so that the people do not have to get drenched first before finding shelter,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet is awaiting a full briefing from the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry before deciding on a response to the developments in the US.