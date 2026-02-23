GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — A woman with a history of mental health problems was found dead in her car at a petrol station along Jalan Paya Terubong last night, with the vehicle reportedly filled with personal belongings.

The victim’s mother told reporters that her 38-year-old daughter had been receiving treatment for nearly 10 years, Berita Harian reported.

She explained that her daughter's condition led her to keep numerous items in her car, giving the impression that she was living in it, although she still returned home every day.

“Every day she came home as usual. I was shocked by this incident,” the mother said.

Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Khairul Annuar Mohd Rahim said his team received a call at 7.48pm to assist police in opening the locked Perodua Myvi.

He said rescuers had difficulty opening the door because the interior was packed with items, including clothes, pillows, and boxes.

They eventually had to smash the rear passenger window to gain access.

The woman was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Police who inspected the vehicle also reportedly found a quantity of drugs inside.

However, a forensic examination at the scene found no elements of foul play, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

The victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Pulau Pinang for further examination.