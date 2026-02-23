KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — An influencer has now turned off many people from using their hotel hot water kettles after revealing what she uses it for.

Tara Wood went viral after she showed what she does when she runs out of fresh underwear — boiling it in the hot water kettle that is usually provided in hotels.

She claimed that “tons of people already knew this” and that it was “brilliant”, saying she got the idea from a flight attendant.

It didn’t take long for the internet to respond with people leaving screenshots of her video in the comments of her other videos.

TRAVEL INFLUENCER SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER REVEALING WHAT SHE DOES WITH HOTEL COFFEE MAKERS A health influencer’s video is going viral after she admitted that when she runs out of underwear, she puts them inside the hotel coffee machine, hits brew, and lets boiling water run… pic.twitter.com/vQEghRY27q February 19, 2026

The general consensus was that it was disgusting and some have declared they were never using the kettle again, though some have also mentioned that they were leery of using anything to prepare food or drink in hotels.

Apparently this isn’t even a new phenomenon with The Sun reporting about it as far back as 2017, and rereporting about it in 2025, speaking to a former hotel clear claiming that she had seen hotel guests boil not just underwear but socks as well as seafood.

The moral of the story is to be aware that there’s probably a limit to how clean your hotel room will get considering the limited time cleaners have in rooms…and that people can be disgusting in unexpected ways.