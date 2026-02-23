KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Many Muslims face a common dilemma after sahur, namely whether to stay awake or catch a brief nap to ease drowsiness.

According to health experts, feeling sleepy after the predawn meal is not unusual because it is closely linked to disruptions in the body’s biological clock caused by waking early for sahur, particularly in the first few days of Ramadan before the body gradually readjusts.

Lecturer and consultant respiratory physician at Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Puncak Alam, Dr Aisya Natasya Musa said there is no need to completely forgo sleep after sahur; however, both sleeping posture and the duration of the nap are key factors to consider.

“The main issue is not sleep itself, but lying down and sleeping for a prolonged period immediately after eating, especially in a supine position. This can disrupt digestion and breathing, similar to lying down right after a heavy meal at any other time of the day,” she told Bernama recently.

She said sleeping too long after sahur may cause a person to enter deep sleep and rapid eye movement (REM) phases, making it more difficult to wake up. One also ends up feeling more tired and experiencing physical discomfort.

From a physiological perspective, the digestive system becomes more active after a meal, with increased production of stomach acid to break down food. If a person lies down and sleeps immediately, the acid can flow back into the oesophagus more easily, disrupting sleep quality, explained Dr Aisya Natasya.

She noted that the type of food consumed at sahur also influences post-meal drowsiness. Heavy and fatty foods divert more blood flow to the digestive system, which can trigger sleepiness.

“Foods high in simple sugars or refined carbohydrates, such as kuih and sugary drinks, can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar followed by a sharp drop, further increasing feelings of drowsiness after sahur,” she said.

Dr Aisya said if one feels genuinely sleepy, it is best to wait at least 30 minutes after eating before lying down, and to keep the nap brief.

She also recommended sleeping on the left side or in a semi-upright position with the head elevated to reduce the risk of acid reflux, adding that individuals who are obese, suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or experience sleep-related breathing disorders should be particularly cautious.

“One of the most common mistakes is lying down and sleeping for a long time immediately after sahur without giving the body time to digest the food and without paying attention to proper sleeping posture.

“My advice is that if you feel sleepy, rest wisely. Avoid lying down for extended periods right after eating, choose the correct sleeping position, and ensure you get sufficient sleep at night,” she said. — Bernama