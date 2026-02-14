Media Architects Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Live Production Streaming and Video Learning Technologies

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2026 - Media Architects Pte Ltd, a systems integrator specialising in live production streaming and education technology solutions , marked its 25th anniversary in January 2026. Established in 2001, the company has spent the last two and a half decades supporting institutions, organisations, and government agencies in Singapore, providing integrated systems for video production and educational use.Founded on 20 January 2001 as DVD Power (Asia) Pte Ltd, the company was launched to address a gap in the local video production landscape. Its founder, a key member of Singapore’s first film school at Ngee Ann Polytechnic , had recently produced an award-winning interactive DVD and identified a gap in the market for professional DVD authoring services in Singapore.Early milestones included authoring projects for New Line Cinema, Miramax Films, Columbia TriStar and Sony Pictures, as well as locally commissioned educational and heritage content for the Ministry of Education and the National Heritage Board. As DVD technology matured, the company shifted into systems integration, rebranding as Media Architects and expanding its offerings to support professional video workflows and technical training.Following its 25th anniversary, Media Architects continues to evolve with the industry, building on its original vision while adapting to new technologies and client needs.Over the past two decades, Media Architects has kept pace with the evolution of media technologies. These include collaborative editing systems (2006), computer-based live production systems (2008), file-based post-production workflows (2010), and bonded cellular streaming systems for remote broadcasting (2012). More recently, the company has focused on video learning platforms, auto-tracking camera solutions, and hybrid classroom systems.Today, Media Architects supports more than 10 higher education institutions in Singapore with integrated systems that enable lecture recording, hybrid learning, and streamlined content delivery.When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted live events, Media Architects adapted quickly. Drawing on its early experience in bonded cellular systems, the company developed compact live production setups with robotic cameras and a minimal crew, allowing clients to conduct virtual AGMs and live broadcasts under social distancing restrictions.These efforts led to the establishment of a new business vertical focused on live event video streaming services and virtual event service platforms, which continued to support clients throughout the pandemic and beyond.Upon celebrating its 25th anniversary, the company has secured a significant milestone tender to design and implement a clinical observation and recording system with AI-powered video analysis and reporting for a major medical institution in Singapore. This project represents a clear step forward in the company’s transition from traditional AV integration to intelligent, data-driven ecosystems that support high-stakes education and training.The deployment spans more than 20 specialised clinical training rooms and shared spaces, with provisions for future expansion. At the system’s core is a fully redundant Q-SYS architecture powered by dual Core X10 DSP engines. This setup ensures operational continuity during critical simulations and medical examinations. Audio is captured through high-fidelity, beamforming ceiling microphones, and all network traffic is handled by NETGEAR AVLine switches configured for high-throughput, low-latency AVoIP environments.Centralised control is achieved through the Q-SYS platform, which unifies audio, video, and automation under a modern IT framework.What distinguishes this project is the integration of AI-powered video analytics. The system leverages a SaaS platform to enable real-time transcription, video tagging, and structured AI-powered analysis based on clinical rubrics such as SBAR (Situation, Background, Assessment, Recommendation). This allows users to reference specific tagged moments during debriefs, providing objective, measurable feedback aligned with learning outcomes.Students benefit directly from recorded sessions, instructor notes, transcripts, AI analysis, and reports saved to their accounts. This supports reflective practice, skill tracking, and individual learning progress. The implementation reflects Media Architects’ ongoing focus on scalable, systems-based innovation that transforms live video into actionable educational intelligence.As the company embarks upon its next chapter, this project illustrates how its technical capabilities are now being applied to future-focused environments where reliability, adaptability, and data integration are essential.In anticipation of future growth, Media Architects is focusing on organisational development and leadership transition. Current team leads are being supported through new hires and strategic mentorship, with plans for the founder to move into an advisory role. The company is also evaluating the addition of industry practitioners to strengthen its system solutioning capacity and broaden its technical depth.“Our mission at Media Architects has always been to harness the transformative power of video technology. Our mission at Media Architects has always been to harness the transformative power of video technology. With the latest system, we aren't just installing cameras; we are architecting an intelligent feedback loop for self-reflection and self-improvement. By integrating AI-powered transcription and analysis, we are turning clinical simulations into objective, measurable data that empowers the next generation of medical professionals."— Nick Tay, Founder and Managing Director, Media Architects Pte LtdFollowing its 25th anniversary, Media Architects remains committed to helping clients deliver high-impact content through integrated, future-ready technologies. Visit their website to learn more about their products and services.

About Media Architects

Media Architects Pte Ltd marked its 25th anniversary by redefining the boundaries of systems integration. Beyond our heritage in live production and video solutions, we are now pioneering the shift toward AI-driven, scalable AV ecosystems. From Singapore to the region’s leading broadcast and corporate hubs, Media Architects continues to engineer the intelligent platforms that transform how the world learns, communicates, and engages.

