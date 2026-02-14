Feb 15 Jualan Persediaan Ramadan Shopee Key Visual

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2026 - As Ramadan approaches,is helping Malaysians prepare for the holy month with ease. It brings together a range of items shoppers might need for the month, from prayer and modest fashion to food essentials and home goods. With thestarting at 8PM on tonight, shoppers can now prepare their essentials early with Shopee Instant DeliverySPayLater 12 months discounted interest fees, Knockout Deals, and more.Here are some not-to-be-missed finds at the Feb 15 Jualan Persediaan Ramadan:Ramadan days are long, and having reliable nourishment on hand makes daily routines feel less tiresome. Dates are more than tradition; they offer quick energy after long hours of fasting and help simplify both sahur and iftar planning.With, shoppers can now snag imported dates from Saudi Arabia by Hassan Mart andand receive them within four hours for orders made before 3PM with Zero Delivery Fees!With longer nights devoted to tarawih and increased ibadah, comfort becomes essential. Breathable, lightweight telekung helps create ease during extended prayers, especially after a full day’s work.Withstarting at 8PM on 14 February, shoppers can checkout the exclusive Telekung Modish Noore collection byfor just RM100, ideal for those looking to prepare ahead with both comfort and style in mind.Ramadan evenings often move swiftly — from sharing a meal to heading for tarawih, before settling into quieter moments at home. Having a comfortable space to unwind can make those in-between moments feel more restful and meaningful.Upgrading essentials likecomfortable Tofu Sofa Set for as low as RM135 per month or TV A Pro 55 from RM 148 per month helps turn the living room into a cosy hub for post-iftar conversations, light entertainment, and family bonding. With SPayLater reduced 12-months interest fee, these upgrades allow households to spread out costs while getting the home Ramadan-ready.Beyond the living room, a smoother Ramadan also depends on reliable home appliances that support daily routines. From storing fresh ingredients to keeping the home cool during long fasting days, the right essentials help households maintain rhythm throughout the month.With SPayLater, shoppers can upgrade to refrigerators from prices as low as RM233 per month or install a new air-conditioner now from RM90 per month. Coupled with the lower 12-months interest offering throughout the campaign, SPayLater provides added flexibility, making it easier to refresh the space ahead of Ramadan.From SPayLater discounts to jaw-dropping flash deals, shoppers can now add their items to cart starting 8PM tonight and shop the. With, shoppers can look forward to receiving their parcel within 4 hours for orders made before 3PM with. Alongside SPayLater reduced interest fees,on Shopee Live and, shoppers can head into the holy month with ease, only at Shopee Bazar Hebat Ramadan here https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeBazarHebatRamadan

