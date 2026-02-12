"Trendy Chaoyang, Trendy Temple Fair"

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - When you think of the Chinese New Year, lively lion dances and vibrant red lanterns surely come to mind. But this time, in Beijing's Chaoyang District, you might brush past an adorable panda mascot, run into trendy IP characters on street corners, and discover themed artistic lanterns and festive markets. All these are available at the "Trendy Chaoyang, Trendy Temple Fair" event unfolding at the Chaoyangmen Outer Street area.From February 10 (Little New Year in northern China on the Chinese lunar calendar) to March 8, the UIC block in the Chaoyangmen Outer Street area transforms into an open-air New Year playground. The most eye-catching are the nearly 100 "pandas" scattered throughout the block—not real giant pandas, but art installations, lanterns, pop-up IPs, and interactive photo spots inspired by various trendy characters. Top panda celebrities like Beijing Zoo's Meng Lan, Chengdu's He Hua, Hu Hu from the movie, Bing Dwen Dwen (a mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games), Pang Anda (a mascot of Air China), and 52TOYS' Panda Roll, among others, have all gathered here. Additionally, over ten renowned domestic and international IPs, such as MOLLY from Pop Mart and WAKUKU from HERE, have also "traveled" here, creating a warm, healing, fun-filled, adorable universe.Apart from trendy toy IPs, the event offers diverse Spring Festival experiences: Yingge Dance from the Chaoshan area of Guangdong Province makes its debut in Beijing, beating majestic New Year drums; folk song and dance performances from Guangxi and other ethnic areas showcase the diverse flavors of Chinese New Year. Visitors can enjoy specially crafted drinks from AI-powered unmanned beverage stations while appreciating intangible cultural heritage crafts and designer brands at the market. At THE BOX shopping mall, you can try VR tennis, visit a pet market, and interact with roaming non-player characters (NPCs) to receive red envelopes. After nightfall, lights, woven tree covers, and themed lighting effects turn the entire street into a dreamy open-air "art gallery."At historic sites such as Dongyue Temple and Ritan Park, Chaoyang District leverages local cultural heritage to create all-ages-friendly fairs combining exhibitions, fun activities, markets, and performances. This is not just a revival and celebration of Chinese New Year but also a cultural exchange that bridges tradition and modernity, folk customs and fashion, the local and the global.Chaoyang's "Trendy Temple Fair" welcomes everyone, no matter where you are from, with open arms, creative and heart-warming celebrations, inviting all to experience a Chinese New Year that is tangible, interactive, and full of surprises and happy memories.

