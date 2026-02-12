An aerial drone photo shows seaside homestays and coffee shops in Longlou Town, Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)





WENCHANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - China recently launched a Long March-12 carrier rocket from Wenchang, successfully sending the 19th group of low-orbit internet satellites into preset orbit. This mission marked the 12th launch since the country's first commercial spacecraft launch site entered service, signaling that the facility has entered a phase of high-density, routine operations.Wenchang benefits from distinct natural and geological advantages. As China's southernmost launch site, its proximity to the equator improves payload efficiency. The expansive surrounding sea areas ensure safety for launch drop zones, while accessible maritime transport solves the logistical challenge of shipping large rocket.The steady launch capacity, together with Hainan Free Trade Port policies such as zero tariffs, low tax rates, and a simplified tax system, is attracting aerospace companies from around the world. To date, more than 700 space-related enterprises have settled in the Wenchang International Aerospace City (WIAC), covering the entire industrial chain from rocket manufacturing and satellite design to data applications.In 2025, the WIAC recorded annual revenue exceeding 20 billion yuan (approximately 2.9 billion U. S. dollars). With core infrastructure facilities gradually put to operations, a complete industrial chain—from manufacturing and assembling to launch operations—is rapidly taking shape."What attracted us here is not only the launch capability, but the entire industrial ecosystem," said a senior executive of a satellite-related company based in the WIAC. "Finding partners and testing solutions here is extremely efficient."Space launches are also reshaping the local tourism landscape. According to official statistics, Wenchang recorded more than one million tourist trips in 2025. Many of the tourists were "rocket-chasers." Launch viewing areas and the local aerospace science and education center have become popular destinations, boosting business for nearby homestays, restaurants, and related services."We used to live by the weather, now we live by the rockets," a local homestay operator remarked, which highlighted the area's transition from a traditional fishing community to a modern aerospace hub.It was revealed that multiple launch pads are under construction at the Hainan Commercial Space Launch Site. As infrastructure continues to improve, a "Space Town" featuring the aerospace industry and themed tourism is taking shape along China's southern coast.Hashtag: #Wenchang

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.