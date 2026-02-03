Theme: Leading with Purpose — Fair and Sustainable Insurance

10 Life Co-founder and CEO Dennis Lun delivers a keynote address.

Mr. Mark Saunders, President of the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong, delivers a speech at the event.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - 10Life held its annual 5-Star Insurance Awards on Jan. 29, 2026, at Rosewood Hong Kong, reaffirming its commitment to helping consumers identify quality insurance through independent ratings. The event drew a record-breaking turnout of more than 70 senior executives from 11 insurers — a testament to the Awards' growing influence in driving higher standards across the industry.Award-winning insurers in attendance included AXA, BOC Group Insurance, BOC Life, Blue Cross, FWD, Generali, Hang Seng Insurance, Manulife, MSIG, Sun Life and YF Life.This year's theme, "Leading with Purpose: Fair and Sustainable Insurance," brought together industry leaders to address a critical question: with increasingly complex risks and diverse consumer needs, how can insurers keep protection both adequate and affordable for the long term? The answer, 10Life believes, lies in building a fairer, more customer-centric insurance ecosystem.10Life was founded with a singular mission — to make insurance fair. Each year, 10Life raises its 5-Star rating standards to ensure only the best products earn recognition. Its actuaries and data scientists analyse coverage scope, policy terms and fine-print details across thousands of data points. Only the top 10% of products earn 5-Star certification, helping consumers cut through marketing noise to find genuine quality protection."The 10Life 5-Star Awards has upheld one principle above all: independence," said Dennis Lun, Co-founder and CEO of 10Life. "We rate every product on its merits, and our results are never influenced by commercial partnerships. More than 2.3 million users rely on 10Life annually, and independent research shows that 87% trust our ratings when making insurance decisions."Mr. Lun added: "The insurance landscape is evolving rapidly. People are living longer and need sustained wealth and health protection. Medical inflation is testing affordability. Advances in diagnostic technology mean pre-existing conditions are detected earlier — challenging traditional underwriting norms. As Hong Kong integrates more deeply with the Greater Bay Area, cross-border protection needs are surging. 10Life's role is to hold insurers accountable and help Hong Kong consumers access fair, sustainable protection."Mark Saunders, President of the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong, delivered the keynote address on building a fair and sustainable insurance ecosystem."The insurance industry must evolve from passive claims payer to proactive risk prevention partner," said Mr. Saunders. "Traditionally, insurers compensate after misfortune strikes. But the future lies in prevention — delaying or mitigating adverse events benefits society, individuals and the sustainability of insurance itself."He added: "Fairness is the bedrock of trust. Only when consumers believe the system is fair will they confidently participate in risk-sharing. Sustainability ensures insurers can honour their promises across generations — so policyholders and their families can rely on their coverage when it matters most."Trust, Mr. Saunders noted, is not built when premiums are collected — it is built when claims are honoured.5-Star Awards were presented across seven product categories: Medical Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Savings Insurance, QDAP (Tax-Deductible Annuity), Immediate Annuity, Whole Life Insurance and Travel Insurance. The 5-Star Innovative Product Award was newly introduced this year to spotlight products offering industry breakthroughs in customer-centric features, coverage and value.In recognition of overall excellence, 10Life also presented four insurer-level awards. FWD was honoured with the Health Insurer of the Year Award for excellence in medical and critical illness protection. BOC Life received the Wealth Insurer of the Year Award for outstanding savings and retirement solutions. Manulife was honoured with the GBA Insurer of the Year Award, newly introduced to recognise insurers best equipped to serve cross-border protection needs between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Sun Life was named Insurer of the Year for achieving 5-Star ratings across six product categories, demonstrating the strongest all-round performance.For the full list of 5-Star Award winners, visit: https://www.10life.com/zh-HK/5star-products-2026

10Life is Hong Kong's leading independent insurance comparison platform, founded by insurance professionals with a single purpose: to make insurance fair. Powered by technology and guided by consumer interest, 10Life delivers fair products, fair advice and fair claims support. Its pioneering product rating system empowers more than 2.3 million users annually to compare insurance with confidence. A team of in-house advisors provides recommendations based solely on customer needs with no hard sell. Independent claims specialists advocate for policyholders, navigating the claims process and challenging insurers when necessary to secure fair outcomes. To learn more or compare insurance products, visit 10Life.com

