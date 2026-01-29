(From Left) MaoMaoLand and Danial

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - As Malaysians gear up for Chinese New Year,showcases how local content creators are helping shoppers celebrate the season with style, meeting evolving needs for trend-conscious, affordable, and easily curated festive looks. Through Shopee’s content ecosystem and growing affiliate network, creatorsandare leading the way, guiding Malaysians to explore the trendiest looks, master styling tips, and accessdeals ahead of the festive rush.Nothing signals the start of the Chinese New Year like shopping for outfits. For, the struggle to find cheongsams that fit sparked a personal mission: to make clothing accessible to women of all sizes. Through her body-positive approach, she has inspired a generation of confident women and built a loyal YouTube following ofEach CNY,curates festive hauls while guiding Malaysians to plan outfits effortlessly across different days, occasions, and social circles. This year, she continues to champion that ethos with, sharing makeup looks, pairing tips, and trending Outfit-Of-The-Day (OOTD) inspirations like denim and long cheongsams, helping shoppers access all their fashion needs from a single destination.As a creator in thealso helps extend the reach ofto a wider community, spotlighting well-loved brands on the platform, including her go-to pick,. On, fans can watchandshowcase curated Lunar New Year outfits on her YouTube channel, alongside exclusive festive deals like daily 25% off vouchers with“Chinese New Year is the time of the year for everyone to come together, celebrate our differences, and embrace what makes us unique. With my content, I want women to feel that style should fit them, not the other way around, and Shopee makes it convenient with so many plus-size friendly brands to explore,” she says.inclusive approach turned her personal passion and experiences into real results, with her views increasingduring the festive lead-up. This surge demonstrates how consumers increasingly rely on social commerce for festive planning, showcasing how her content not only inspires confidence but also meets shoppers where they are.As the Lunar New Year approaches, Malaysians are looking beyond style alone, seeking outfits that balance festive appeal with value-driven shopping. For, a teacher influencer from Kuala Lumpur, this season is an opportunity to combine his teaching experience with his passion for fashion, showing Malaysians how they can shop guilt-free and confidently knowing they’ve maximised their savings withThrough his Instagram content,shows Malaysians how to shop savvy while curating stylish Lunar New Year looks by redirecting them to Shopee. He urges his followers to tune intoon the platform, where real-time demos, stackable vouchers, and interactive content offer shoppers the chance to stretch their ringgit further. Furthermore, by highlighting peak sale days like the upcoming, he encourages his audience to time their purchases strategically, ensuring that every purchase delivers maximum value.guidance reflects a wider shift in festive shopping, where consumers increasingly seek curated, value-driven experiences instead of impulsive buys.“During Chinese New Year, many Malaysians map out their festive wardrobes and plan their holiday purchases more intentionally,” says. “My strategy focuses on optimising deals, selecting the right channels, and timing purchases effectively, and Shopee enables me to help my followers achieve that.”dedication, blending his educational background and fashion content, earned him theat the. Creators like him show how influencers can inspire, inform, and elevate the way audiences approach festive shopping.As shoppers increasingly turn to influencer recommendations, creators likeandshowcase the power of content-led commerce in shaping holiday preparations. This year, Shopee invites Malaysians to celebrate in style with, discovering the latest fashion atprices. Shoppers can look forward toand, making it effortless to shop stylishly and save at the same time. Don’t miss the, running from, offering exclusive, time-limited bargains. Get ready for CNY and explore festive favourites now at the Shopee CNY Sale here Hashtag: #Shopee #Ecommerce #Sale #CNY

