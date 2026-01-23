Get Raya Fashion Inspiration with #GRWS Weekly Fashion New Arrivals
Starting 30 January, shoppers can catch #GRWS Weekly Fashion New Arrivals on Shopee Live every Friday from 12PM to 2PM, featuring prayer wear, modest daily outfits, and the latest Raya fashion deals. The weekly livestreams spotlight exclusive brand collaborations with Zoe Arisah, Naelofar, and PrimaValet, alongside livestream-only 50% Off vouchers stackable with other deals.
Fans of Siti Khadijah and Melia Design can anticipate Shopee-exclusive Ramadan collections, thoughtfully designed for all-day wear, from prayers to moreh sessions with family and friends. Shoppers can also explore practical styling inspiration curated by Hael Husaini and Mimi Fly through Shopee’s fashion catalogue at https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-style-inspo.
Convenient Sahur and Iftar Meals with ShopeeFood 50% Off Deals
After a long day of fasting, ShopeeFood helps simplify iftar with 50% Off Jom Rebut Deals from popular merchants such as Ayam Gepuk Top Global, Tealive, and Mixue.
For those planning ahead, hearty sahur and iftar options are also available through Buy-1-Free-1 e-vouchers from CHAGEE, Pop Meals, and Salad Atelier, alongside 50% off selected Ramadan food essentials from trusted household brands like Kimball and Adabi, making it easy to restock pantry staples throughout the month.
Everyday Savings with RM10 Knockout Deals and Free Shipping
As households prepare for the Raya celebration, RM10 Knockout Deals on tech upgrades and home essentials from Russell Taylors, Dreame, and Dessini help stretch budgets further. With Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers, purchases can be spread out comfortably throughout the month.
From Weekly Fashion New Arrivals on Shopee Live to 50% off ShopeeFood Deals, Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan supports Malaysians in preparing thoughtfully for the holy month of Ramadan. Get all your festive needs at best prices and delivering right to your doorstep: https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale
