KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Datuk Poh Po Lian, the executor and trustee of the late Tan Sri Ta Kin Yan’s estate, today welcomed the High Court decision to grant probate for the businessman’s will.

In a statement, Poh said he was pleased that the court had allowed the application for the grant of probate yesterday, enabling him to proceed with the responsibilities entrusted to him by his late business partner.

“I am glad that the application for the grant of the probate has been allowed by the High Court of Malaya in regard to Tan Sri Ta Kin Yan’s estate,” he said.

Poh said he and Ta had founded the Waz Lian Group together in 1987 and had built a relationship grounded in trust and respect over nearly four decades.

“I believe these feelings were mutual as he appointed me the sole executor and trustee of his estate in his will,” he said.

He added that the process of obtaining the grant of probate over the past two years had faced difficulties due to what he described as “scurrilous complaints and allegations” made against him, which he said were unsubstantiated.

“Despite the challenges encountered, I am pleased that the High Court of Malaya has granted the probate,” Poh said.

He said he remains committed to fulfilling his duties as executor and trustee in accordance with the trust placed in him by Ta.

“My only hope is that his wishes will be honoured,” he added.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur granted probate for Ta’s estate yesterday, nearly two years after the businessman’s death.

Ta, who died in his sleep on June 15, 2024, at the age of 72, was the founder of Majestic Gen Sdn Bhd and had business interests spanning hotels, resorts, manufacturing and golf clubs across Malaysia, China, Macau and Hong Kong.

He was laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Garden in Semenyih, Negeri Sembilan on June 21, 2024.

Waz Lian Group, which Ta co-founded with Poh in 1987, began in club management before expanding into hotel and resort operations and property development.

A forensic accounting review will also be conducted to ensure transparency in the estate’s assets and distributions for all beneficiaries.