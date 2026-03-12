KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Malaysia Airlines has further extended the temporary suspension of its Doha services until March 20, 2026, following continued developments in the region’s security environment.

The Doha service was initially suspended from February 28, 2026, due to airspace closures affecting the region due to the United States-Iran conflict.

Malaysia Airlines’ parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said the airline continues to closely monitor the situation through ongoing risk assessments and relevant Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) before resuming operations.

“The airline is also increasing widebody capacity between Asia and Europe to support onward journeys and reunite families, with flights operating on carefully planned alternative routes that avoid affected regions,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the national carrier’s all other services, including Jeddah, Madinah, London and Paris, continue to operate as scheduled.

“The safety of passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” MAG said. — Bernama