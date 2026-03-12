SERDANG, March 12 — Activist S Chandrasegaran, better known as Cikgu Chandra, was threatened again this morning by a former politician and social media influencer, according to Harian Metro.

Cikgu Chandra said the incident occurred at 8.15 am when the man, accompanied by several others, arrived at his home and issued threats.

“The incident lasted nearly half an hour, during which they acted aggressively and provoked me. However, the situation remained under control as the police were present to monitor the residential area,” he told Harian Metro.

Police have opened two investigation papers relating to criminal intimidation and property damage at Taman Kinrara, Puchong, following incidents on March 9 and yesterday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the first investigation is being conducted under Section 427 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for property damage and criminal intimidation.

Investigations into the second incident have also been opened under relevant sections of the law.