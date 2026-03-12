KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A man died after jumping from the third floor of a residential building while attempting to escape during a police raid at a unit along Jalan Gombak here last night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said authorities received a report about the incident at 9.07pm, Harian Metro reported today.

He said a police team had been carrying out a raid at the residence in connection with a motorcycle theft case when the incident occurred.

“During the raid, two suspects attempted to flee by jumping from the third floor of the building.

“One of them, a 52-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other survived,” he said in a statement today.

Fadil added that police also detained 12 individuals in the same operation, comprising four men, five women and three children aged between three and 42.

All those arrested are locals except for two who are Indonesian nationals.

Police also seized two motorcycles believed to be stolen, along with several types of drugs from the premises.

The case has been classified as a sudden death report and investigations are ongoing, he said.