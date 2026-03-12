A year of partnership between Caravel, IMI, and Fleet Management delivers strengthened training and expanded career pathways, broadening opportunities for global maritime professionals and providing much-needed talent for a rapidly transforming industry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Today marks a significant milestone for the global shipping industry as The Caravel Group, celebrates the first anniversary of the International Maritime Institute (IMI) joining its family. This milestone marks a strategic move by The Caravel Group in addressing the critical talent shortage affecting the global shipping industry, while supporting India's national goal to grow its share of seafarers to 20% of the global workforce by 2030. By combining IMI's proud 35-year legacy as a premier maritime institute with sister company Fleet Management Limited's operational excellence and depth, The Caravel Group has forged an integrated ecosystem that fosters the highest standard in training, broadens career opportunities for seafarers, and supports sustainable operations for the shipping industry.The Caravel Group has upgraded IMI's facilities and invested in its curriculum, including adding advanced simulator training and specialised courses in alternative fuels, emissions reduction, and digital navigation. This year, IMI has also initiated 13 Pre-Sea batches and graduated 400 Pre-Sea cadets, sending many into professional placements with Fleet Management, one of the world's largest shipping management companies., said: " With the International Maritime Institute and Fleet Management under The Caravel Group, we have strengthened the connection between education and enterprise. Fleet Management's global operations provide real world exposure that anchors IMI's training in practical experience and opens pathways into professional careers."To mark the strategic importance of IMI to The Caravel Group and long-term commitment to maritime excellence, IMI has unveiled a new logo that honours IMI's 35-year legacy while bringing it visually closer to Fleet Management through shared colours and design elements. Its new tagline, "Anchored in Maritime Excellence, Broadening Horizons," underscores IMI's core mission of providing seafarers with exceptional training to unlock a world of opportunities.For Fleet Management, the integration of IMI directly enhances its ability to secure a sustainable and high-quality talent pipeline. The partnership ensures aspiring talents receive unparalleled real-world exposure and mentorships from its senior officers, with training that is aligned with operational requirements. This results in robust career pathways, from classroom to vessel, providing direct access to highly competent seafarers, a significant advantage for its customers. In a sector facing crew shortages, it means a reliable supply of professionals who maintain the highest standards of safety and performance across its managed fleet.This partnership also ensures that the next generation of seafarers is fully prepared to navigate modern fleets, comply with evolving regulations, and operate the advanced technologies that the industry will need onboard ships in the future.With global seafarer talent shortages, The Caravel Group, IMI, and Fleet Management will continue to develop the next generation of global maritime professionals and ensure the industry's long-term sustainability in the years to come.The Caravel Group is committed to preserving IMI's legacy in training excellence and ensuring that IMI's world-class education remains at the forefront of industry changes and advancements, preparing seafarers for the challenges and opportunities of modern shipping. For Fleet's customers, the quality of training means customers could continue to count on Fleet to deliver quality of manning, operational safety, and vessel performance.Building on IMI's proud legacy, Fleet Management is investing in a workforce that embodies competence, character, and confidence. Its commitment extends to championing diversity and inclusion. IMI now offers a scholarship on tuition fees exclusively for women cadets, directly contributing to India's goal of 12% female representation in technical maritime roles by 2030 and employs over 20,000 Indian seafarers within its 27,000-strong force. Furthermore, Fleet Management implements market-leading initiatives for seafarer wellbeing, including the Fleet Care team for mental health support, Gender Awareness training, a Women's Network, and women-centric PPE, underscoring its dedication to a psychologically safe and inclusive workplace for all its seafarers.One year in, Fleet Management stands committed to this strengthened partnership. With a new look for IMI, robust training and professional development pathways, and an unwavering commitment to safety, ingenuity, responsibility, and excellence, Fleet Management continues to shape the future of maritime professionals for its fleet and the global industry.Hashtag: #FleetManagementLimited

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Caravel Group

The Caravel Group, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a privately held and globally diversified group with operations across maritime services, dry bulk commodity trading, institutional investment management, and philanthropy. Its maritime division includes Fleet Management Limited, the world's second-largest third-party ship manager with over 600 vessels under management, and strategic investments, including a major stake in Pacific Basin (HKEX: 2343). Caravel also owns the International Maritime Institute (IMI) in India, reinforcing its commitment to maritime talent development. Through Caravel Asset Management, the Group invests globally across public markets and private equity, while its philanthropic arm, The Caravel Foundation, supports the education and well-being of underprivileged youth across Hong Kong, China, and India.



www.caravel-group.com





About Fleet Management Limited

Fleet Management Limited, part of The Caravel Group, is the world's second largest ship management company, managing more than 600 vessels. This rank bears testament to the resilience and commitment of 27,000+ seafarers and 1,200+ onshore maritime professionals, serving shipowners worldwide. Fleet manages a range of vessels, including bulk carriers, containers, car carriers, oil tankers, gas carriers and chemical tankers from 600 to 320,000 DWT in size – with many being young and energy-efficient with an age profile below the industry average. The company also has a dynamic newbuilding supervision department.



Learn more: www.fleetship.com





About the International Maritime Institute (IMI), Noida

The International Maritime Institute (IMI) is a premier maritime training institution established in 1991. Located in Noida, North India, IMI addresses the global shipping industry's workforce needs by providing high-quality training and education. The institute boasts state-of-the-art simulators, experienced faculty, and a curriculum designed to equip cadets with essential skills for a successful maritime career. IMI's commitment to excellence has earned it a strong reputation, making it a sought- after institution for aspiring seafarers. With a focus on holistic development, IMI prepares students to become responsible leaders and outstanding seafarers.



Learn more: https://imi.edu.in/



