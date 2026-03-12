KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Former PKR vice-president and Umno activist Datuk Marina Yusoff has died at the age of 84.

Marina, who was also the mother of actor Ida Nerina, passed away at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 5.16pm yesterday due to old age, Bernama reported.

When contacted, Ida Nerina said her mother died peacefully surrounded by family members, Berita Harian reported today.

During her lifetime, Marina — a former lawyer — was also known as an entrepreneur and was active in Umno, where she served as a Supreme Council member and Wanita Umno exco member.

She later joined Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to co-found Parti Melayu Semangat 46 (Semangat 46) following the internal crisis within Umno in 1987.

After Semangat 46 was dissolved, Marina returned to Umno before joining Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) during the party’s early formation and serving as its vice-president.

She later resigned from the post citing health reasons and a desire to focus on business.

Her remains were scheduled to be brought to Masjid Saidina Umar Al-Khattab in Bukit Damansara this morning for funeral prayers before burial at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

In a related development, Marina’s remains were laid to rest at the cemetery at about 11am today.

The burial proceeded smoothly and was attended by around 100 people, including family members, dignitaries and close acquaintances who gathered to pay their final respects.

Earlier, funeral arrangements and prayers were conducted at Masjid Umar Al-Khattab and concluded at about 10.15am before the body was taken to the cemetery in a hearse.

Among those present were Tan Sri Nazir Razak, the younger brother of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and former Umno Supreme Council member Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

Actor friends including Hairul Azreen and Vanidah Imran were also present to offer support to Ida Nerina.

Marina had earlier been reported to have died of old age at a private hospital in the capital at 5.16pm yesterday.

She previously served as Wanita Umno deputy chief from 1972 to 1974 and was later appointed vice-president of Parti Keadilan Nasional, which merged with Parti Rakyat Malaysia in 2003 to form PKR.

She stepped down from the post in 2000 citing health reasons and her intention to focus on property development.