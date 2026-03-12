SHAH ALAM, March 12 — National journalism laureate Adibah Amin is in stable condition but remains physically weak and requires full-time care after being unable to walk since May 2024.

The 90-year-old, whose full name is Khalidah Adibah Amin and who is also the recipient of the South-east Asia (SEA) Write Award 1991, suffered a stroke in 2008, though she was still able to walk slowly and lead a normal life after that.

Her sister, Khalilah Fadzilah Amin, 87, said that besides suffering from diabetes, Adibah is weak due to her age, and that her older sister can no longer walk and can only sit in a wheelchair for a short period of time.

“Even if she sits in the wheelchair, it’s only for a short time… perhaps half an hour or so, and then she will be fatigued. She is not undergoing any specific treatment, as the doctors have only advised that we ensure she is comfortable and not force her to do anything she’s not able to,” she told Bernama when met at her residence here today.

She added that Adibah is no longer able to swallow food as usual because her throat is weak, and doctors are concerned that the food she swallows could enter her lungs and cause pneumonia.

According to Khalilah Fadzilah, despite Adibah’s weakening physical condition, she can still recognise family members and those close to her and also communicate in a low voice.

She added that Adibah is now being looked after by a full-time caregiver, who is trained to manage bedridden patients, to ensure her daily needs are taken care of.

Throughout her career, Adibah served as an editor at The Star and the New Straits Times, in addition to making history as the first woman to be appointed Berita Harian (BH) editor.

Adibah also made a name for herself as a columnist, translator, educator and novelist, in addition to teaching at the Tunku Kurshiah College.

In June 2024, she was named the National Journalism Laureate at the Malaysian Journalists Night in conjunction with the Malaysian Press Institute-Petronas Malaysian Journalism Awards (HKM) 2023.

Meanwhile, in appreciation of her contributions, her family and friends will organise a special tribute evening at the Majestic Hotel on Thursday (April 12), which will include the relaunch of her book, As I was Passing, as well as tribute sessions, a video screening and musical performances.

According to her family friend, Lay Hua, all proceeds from the event would be channelled to support Adibah’s care needs, while preserving her legacy by awarding the Adibah Amin Literary Prizes to young writers.

Adibah’s nephew, Amin Abdul Nasir Sulaiman Shakib, described the appreciation night as important, saying it would help the younger generation to know about her and her contributions to the world of writing.

Any individuals or companies interested in taking part as sponsors can get more details via [email protected]. — Bernama