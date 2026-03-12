KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A collision involving two cars on Jalan Tun Razak near Jalan Langgak Golf early today left one vehicle engulfed in flames, causing severe traffic congestion in the city centre.

According to the New Straits Times, Astro Audio Traffic reported on X that the crash occurred at around 5am, with one of the vehicles catching fire following the impact.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, while police secured the area and began directing traffic.

The incident quickly led to long tailbacks along Jalan Tun Razak, a key route forming part of Kuala Lumpur’s Middle Ring Road 1, as vehicles were diverted away from the affected stretch.

Motorists travelling from Jalan Yap Kwan Seng have been rerouted towards Jalan U-Thant in an effort to reduce congestion.

Drivers heading into the area have been warned to expect delays as authorities work to clear the scene.

Attempts are being made to obtain further details from the authorities.