KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Police arrested two men on Friday (March 6) for suspected involvement in a snatch theft incident that left a Spanish woman injured in the Taman Midah area in Cheras last month.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the two suspects, aged 27 and 28, were arrested in the Cheras area to assist in investigations.

He said police received a report regarding the snatch theft involving the victim, a Spanish woman in her 20s, at 1.59pm on February 17.

“Also seized were several items believed to have been used by the suspects during the crime,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said the woman, who suffered losses estimated at RM2,000, also received treatment at the hospital for soft tissue injuries to her knee, shoulder and left hand.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery, and that the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow to assist in investigations. — Bernama