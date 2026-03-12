KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A light metro people mover such as the Automated People Mover (APM) with passenger loads similar to that of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) is the ideal solution for a rapidly growing mid-size city like Johor Bahru, a public transport expert has advocated.

Malcolm Owens, an Australian public transport expert with four decades of experience in helping to design and operate metro systems in Asia, said recently that other systems proposed such as the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), while potentially costing less, was not cost effective and would not cope well with the traffic and passenger increases projected for Johor Bahru.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link expected to be completed by the end of this year, and concerns are mounting that traffic issues could worsen without a viable metro line connected to it.

Owens said that various transit systems serve different purposes, making the selection of the most appropriate one vital for Johor Bahru.

He noted that an LRT‑style APM transit system would be optimal for Johor Bahru, given its medium-sized population.

The LRT-style APM system is capable of loads of up to 10,000 to 30,000 persons per hour per direction, while the ART is only expected to be able to cope with 3,000-5,000.

“APM is akin to LRT but operates on rubber guides,” Owens explained.

A general view City of Johor Bahru November 13, 2022. Owens noted that an LRT‑style APM transit system would be optimal for Johor Bahru, given its medium-sized population. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“It is designed for urban medium and low-capacity rail transit lines, with multiple platform variations,” he told Malay Mail.

According to him, the core design principles of APM include small-sized vehicles that adapt to varying passenger volumes, fully automated driverless operation for safety and efficiency, and a low noise and vibration profile, making it environmentally friendly and suitable for elevated structures or urban environments.

“The APM system is specifically tailored for medium-capacity urban rail systems, accommodating a passenger flow of between 10,000 and 30,000 individuals per hour in each direction — more than sufficient for Johor Bahru’s needs.

“In today’s environment-conscious world, minimising ground noise is essential; hence, residents living in city centres often find loud train noises disruptive, especially when these transit lines pass through residential areas,” he said.

Owens also pointed out that other transit options, such as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), might not fit Johor Bahru well due to its lower population density compared to Kuala Lumpur.

“In Kuala Lumpur, various transit solutions have been thoughtfully integrated because of a dense population.

“However, this strategy may not be practical for a city like Johor Bahru,” said the 74-year-old Australian expert who has been involved in metro projects in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and India.

To enhance commuter traffic management, Owens proposed running inner and outer APM lines concurrently.

The inner lines would operate at higher frequencies to efficiently handle peak-hour commuter flows.

According to him, the APM system is a proven solution that has been used in other parts of the world.

“Such a system is utilised in many cities and airports across Europe, America, and Asia, including Singapore’s Bukit Panjang Line, Sengkang/Punggol Line, Shanghai’s Pujiang Line and Thailand’s Gold Line,” he added.

When asked about the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system, Owens acknowledged it as a potentially cost-effective solution, but expressed doubts about its long-term viability as a last-mile connection.

“ART is developed from a bus concept — essentially an extended bus operating on a dedicated lane.

“While the term ‘autonomous’ suggests driverless operation, most ART vehicles still employ drivers for safety,” he said.

According to Owens, ART comprises three cars with a total capacity of around 240 passengers.

“Even at maximum operations of 20 to 30 trains per hour, the system’s capacity would be around 4,800 passengers per hour, which is still much lower in comparison to other available transit options,” he added.

As the anticipated demand from the RTS Link may add to the city’s congestion, Owens concluded that the choice of an effective last-mile transit solution is critical for the city’s future urban mobility, economic growth, and further development.

APMs are already used across the Causeway in Singapore on its Sengkang and Bukit Panjang LRT lines, as well as more than 50 cities globally.