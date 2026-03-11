Logo
Malaysia’s proposed single window, single offer system aims to reduce uncertainty in admissions. — Unsplash pic
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Single window, single offer: What you need to know about Malaysia’s new university admissions system

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision was agreed upon during a Cabinet meeting earlier today and was meant to signal the need for greater fiscal discipline across the public sector. — Screengrab from Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

No Raya open houses, tighter overseas travel as Anwar pushes fiscal discipline

Students and teachers nationwide will get an extra day off on March 18 to celebrate Aidilfitri in 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Education Ministry declares March 18 as extra holiday for schools nationwide

Head of Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) Margaret Aliyatul Maimunah holds a ‘toy firearm’, with text written using wite-out, as evidence is displayed during a press conference following explosions that occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last year, at the Jakarta police headquarters in Jakarta November 11, 2025. — Reuters pic
World  / 14 h ago

‘Welcome to hell’: How white supremacist content is radicalising teens in South-east Asia

Based on the three charges, Lee Lay Peng, 47, — who worked as a finance assistant at Bold Integrated Services — was accused of committing CBT involving RM457,744 between June 16, 2017 and December 27, 2019 at the company’s premises in Jelutong, Penang. — Pexels pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Penang finance assistant pleads guilty to RM677,000 CBT, collapses in court

Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said his department is revamping the government career advancement scheme to help 126,000 clerical and financial assistants move up the ladder, starting from 2027. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

No more automatic promotions: JPA plans career upgrades for 126,000 assistants by 2027

Earlier, a video circulated online showing a man driving a Honda HR-V getting out of his vehicle before damaging another car’s side mirror and leaving the scene. — Screengrab from TikTok
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Police hunt Honda HR-V driver caught on video damaging car’s side mirror in Cheras (VIDEO)

This screen grab obtained from video released by the US Central Command shows what they say is an Iranian naval vessel just before it is struck by a projectile
World  / 12 h ago

US destroys Iranian minelaying vessels near Strait of Hormuz as Trump issues stark warning

An Iranian missile flies toward Israel, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, as seen from Jerusalem today. — AFP pic
World  / 8 h ago

Iran launches major attacks on Israel and Gulf states as global oil markets reel

Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat told reporters that police received the report at 5.30am and initial investigations suggest the victim was killed between 1.30am and 4.30am. — File picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

Foreign woman found dead with 14 stab wounds in JB hotel room

In a post on his Facebook page today, Lim Guan Eng said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was wrong to attribute the increase to the failure to convert the development’s master title into individual strata titles for its 258 units. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Why 502pc more? Lim Guan Eng challenges quit rent hike for Penang’s Bola-Bola flats

Chinese EV makers like Zeekr, XPeng and MG Motor plan to start local assembly in Malaysia in 2026 and will enjoy full tax exemptions for locally assembled EVs until the end of 2027. — SoyaCincau pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Miti: EV tax exemptions for local assembly till end 2027 as some Chinese auto makers set to start this year

Malaysians stranded in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan and Qatar prepare to board a specially chartered Malaysia Airlines flight home under an evacuation operation at King Abdulaziz International Airport on March 20, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Putrajaya brings home first group of Malaysians stranded in West Asia as tensions grow, passengers include Thai and Indonesian kin

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex on March 11, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Muhyiddin’s trial: RM6m in 10 cheques entered Bersatu’s AmBank account, banker says

Members of Iran's women's football team walk as they arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after taking part in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 tournament in Australia. — AFP pic
Sports  / 8 h ago

Iranian women’s football player in Australia reverses asylum claim after talking with teammates

