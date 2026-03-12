Preliminary access road and powerline assessment strengthens development pathway and highlights emerging logistics advantage under Quebec's northern infrastructure buildout

Final corridor selection for a year-round gravel access road of approximately 6-10 kilometres

Preliminary geotechnical, hydrological and environmental planning

Conceptual design of an approximately 30-kilometres private 35.5-kilovolt powerline

Evaluation of grid connection options to Hydro-Quebec's Normand or Bloom Lake substations

Ottawa, Ontario - Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026 -("" or the "") a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Norda-Stelo (""), a leading Canadian engineering firm specializing in infrastructure design, transportation engineering and energy systems, to conduct corridor selection and preliminary evaluation of access road and electrical infrastructure options for its Lac Knife Graphite Project ("" or the "") in Quebec.Formerly known as Groupe-Conseil Roche, Norda has extensive experience supporting infrastructure development across Quebec, including work associated with the broader Highway 389 corridor. The work will be coordinated from Norda's Saguenay—Chicoutimi office and will be conducted under the supervision and management of IOS Geosciences Inc. (""), the Company's geological consultant and general contractor for the Project.The mandate includes identifying and recommending optimal corridor for a new all-season access road linking the Project site to the newly upgraded section of Quebec's Highway 389, currently under reconstruction a few kilometres north of the Project as part of the province's northern infrastructure strategy. The mandate also includes evaluating the optimal corridor for the construction of a private powerline connection.The study will include:The engineering evaluation is expected to be delivered by the end of May 2026, enabling environmental baseline work and geotechnical surveys to be conducted during the summer 2026 field season. Permanent site access and reliable electrical power will be critical for future development phases of the Project, including the construction and operation of a planned pilot-scale processing facility."Infrastructure is fundamental to the long-term development of Lac Knife. As we advance the project toward future permitting and development activities, establishing reliable road and power access strengthens our logistical advantage and reinforces the project's potential to supply high-grade graphite to North American and international battery, defence and advanced materials supply chains," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite.The Company believes the ongoing modernization of Quebec's Highway 389 corridor represents a significant infrastructure catalyst for the Project. While Lac Knife is currently accessible by vehicle via existing unmaintained dirt roads and trails, including the historical Comstock-Mazarin route, these routes are not designed for large-scale, year-round industrial operations and may become difficult to access during winter months.A permanent access road connecting Lac Knife to the upgraded Highway 389 corridor would provide year-round transportation access for personnel and equipment, improved mine construction logistics, safer and more reliable workforce mobility, and efficient shipment of graphite concentrate toward downstream processing facilities and global markets.Highway 389 is currently being modernized under Quebec's Route 389 Improvement Program, led by the Ministere des Transports et de la Mobilite durable (MTMD) and supported by the Societe du Plan Nord. The Quebec Infrastructure Plan 2025-2035 lists the project among the province's major northern infrastructure investments, with approximately $493 million allocated to reconstruction work between Fire Lake and Fermont, with construction continuing through the coming decade.The corridor forms a key transportation link across Quebec's Cote-Nord and Labrador Trough mining region, connecting resource projects to industrial infrastructure and the deep-water port of Baie-Comeau, approximately 520 kilometres south of Lac Knife.The Company has applied for federal and provincial infrastructure funding programs related to the proposed access road and powerline development and is currently awaiting the results of those applications. The Company believes the scope of work aligns with government priorities supporting critical minerals development, northern infrastructure investment, secure battery, defence and advanced material supply chains, and regional economic development.The Company is also pleased to announce that Chairman Jeff York has initiated the conversion of a portion of his longstanding loan to the Company into equity, reinforcing his continued commitment to Focus Graphite.Over the years, Mr. York, through his holding company JJJY Holdings Inc., has provided C$1,335,000 in private financing to the Company. As part of this ongoing support, Mr. York has elected to convert C$500,000 of this loan into 1,388,889 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.36 per share.The shares-for-debt transaction remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Rejean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals — reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/ X: https://x.com/focusgraphite Dean HanischCEO, Focus Graphite Inc.+1 (613) 612-6060Jason LatkowcerVP Corporate Development

