HEBRON, March 12 — US President Donald Trump said today that “we won” the Iran war but that the US will stay in the fight to finish the job.

“You never like to say too early you won. We won,” Trump told a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky. “In the first hour it was over.”

He said the US had knocked out 58 Iranian naval ships.

Trump has seesawed on Iran, crediting the US military for significantly degrading Iran’s military but resisting a speedy end to the conflict.

“We don’t want to leave early do we?” Trump said. “We got to finish the job.”

He said the US has “virtually destroyed Iran.” He seemed to signal that the US would continue the fight for now.

“We don’t want to go back every two years,” he said. — Reuters