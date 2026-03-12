GEORGE TOWN, March 12 — Police will summon independent preacher Zamri Vinoth to assist in investigations into allegations of making threatening, provocative, and racist remarks during a TikTok live broadcast.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said Zamri is being called in following a police report lodged against him on March 8.

“We need to summon him to assist in the investigation. He is expected to present himself to provide a statement soon,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

Azizee said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and Section 233(1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, he said police are in the final stages of completing an investigation report regarding a separate incident of criminal intimidation and mischief directed at a vehicle driven by Zamri on March 7.

He said to date, six men aged between 20 and 31 have been detained to assist in the probe.

That case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 427 of the same Code for committing mischief. — Bernama