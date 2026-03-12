KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysian Prisons Department, in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, will allow visits from family members on the third and fourth days of the festival.

In a statement today, the department said this covers all prison institutions, including the moral rehabilitation centres, special rehabilitation centres, special detention centres and Henry Gurney schools.

According to the statement, in-person visits will be from 8.15am to 4.15pm, and visitors are requested to bring their identity and visiting cards to facilitate the process.

“Visitors cannot bring food and drinks for the inmates; instead, these can be purchased at the prison canteen. Additionally, visits are prioritised for Muslim inmates.

“Visitors are discouraged from giving money to inmates as all basic facilities have been provided by the Malaysian Prisons Department, however, for certain transactions such as examination fee payments, visitors need to obtain an official PPT 28 receipt as proof of receipt,” it said.

The statement also said that visitors are also subject to the Prison Act and Regulations, which allow the prison authorities to conduct physical inspections when entering and exiting the prison institution.

Meanwhile, online visitation will be held for three days, from March 26 to 28, to give families who cannot attend the prison for face-to-face meetings the opportunity to participate. The family members can contact the relevant institution for more information. — Bernama