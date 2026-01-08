International Mix Deepens, Monthly Volume Breaks $12B

XTransfer Hits 800,000+ Global Clients

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2026 -, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform,This milestone demonstrates XTransfer's significant success in helping SMEs "go global" and seize opportunities in emerging markets, further consolidating its position as the preferred cross-border payment platform for foreign trade enterprises worldwide.In recent years, tariff wars and trade frictions have prompted Chinese foreign trade enterprises to reassess their global market layouts, while digitalisation has accelerated the redistribution of global trade.stated that as the US market share declines, emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America are rapidly absorbing growth and becoming the "new blue ocean" for Chinese enterprises going overseas."Today, for every RMB 100 of China's exports, RMB 2 are settled through XTransfer, and one-tenth of foreign trade SMEs have registered with XTransfer. Our frontline data insights enable us to keenly capture shifts in global trade flows."To meet the practical needs of foreign trade enterprises deeply cultivating emerging markets, XTransfer continues to upgrade its products and services, building a broad local collection network and one-stop foreign trade financial capabilities. Currently, XTransfer's local accounts and local collection capabilities cover key markets across ASEAN, Latin America, and Africa. Compared with 2024, it has newly supported important countries, including, achieving a marked improvement from "available" to "excellent".XTransfer's "local collection" enables buyers to pay directly in local currencies, easing dollar shortages in some markets, avoiding foreign exchange losses caused by forced conversions by intermediary banks, significantly reducing remittance costs, and optimising the cross-border transaction experience.XTransfer adheres to a "compliance-first" development strategy and has obtained over 30 payment-related licenses worldwide.Previously, XTransfer also obtained local payment licenses in Singapore and the Netherlands. As its compliance footprint continues to expand, the company has partnered with multiple multinational banks and financial institutions to build a cross-border, group-level global multi-currency unified settlement platform, and, through data-driven, automated, internet-enabled, and intelligent capabilities, has developed AML and risk control infrastructure tailored to SMEs, enabling SMEs to enjoy cross-border financial services comparable to those of large multinational groups at lower cost.Hashtag: #XTransfer #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs #Milestones

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, world-leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, and Nigeria. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Australia. To date, XTransfer serves over 800,000 enterprise clients worldwide.





By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and a data-based, automated, internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on SMEs. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and SMEs around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The company has a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.For more information, please visit: https://www.xtransfer.com