Investment to expand robotics research and development, strengthen production readiness, and advance Primech Holdings’ facilities management operations

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2026 Primech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: PMEC), a technology-driven facilities services and robotics company, today announced afrom WELLE Environmental Group Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300190), reinforcing Primech's acceleration into autonomous robotics, AI-powered cleaning systems, and scaled global facilities operations.The investment highlights growing market confidence in Primech Holdings' long-term growth strategy and its expanding role at the intersection of autonomous robotics and technology-enabled facilities services. Leveraging the deep operational expertise of its facilities services subsidiary , Primech A&P Pte. Ltd. , alongside its robotics subsidiary, Primech AI Pte. Ltd. , the capital will support accelerated robotics development, enhanced production capabilities, and the continued commercialization of Hytron, Primech's flagship autonomous restroom cleaning robot."This investment validates the momentum we are building across autonomous robotics and intelligent facilities operations," said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. "Partnering with WELLE strengthens our ability to scale faster, deploy more broadly, and execute on the growing demand for AI-powered automation in real-world environments. We are entering 2026 with a clear strategy, strong execution capabilities, and the capital to accelerate growth across international markets."Proceeds from the investment are expected to be deployed to expand robotics research, development, and production capacity, strengthen operational and manufacturing readiness, and support broader deployment of Hytron across commercial environments. The investment will also bolster working capital to support the continued expansion of Primech Holdings' core facilities management business.The transaction further deepens the strategic alignment between Primech Holdings and WELLE, building on their previously announced cooperation initiatives in robotics and intelligent operations. By combining Primech's autonomous robotics platform and facilities expertise with WELLE's environmental technology footprint and operational scale, the collaboration is positioned to accelerate intelligent automation and sustainable infrastructure solutions across industrial and commercial markets.Additional details regarding the investment are included in Primech Holdings' Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2026.Hashtag: #Primech

About WELLE Environmental Group Co., Ltd.

WELLE Environmental Group Co., Ltd. (300190.SZ) is a technologically advanced enterprise specializing in energy conservation and environmental protection. With strong core technical capabilities and continuous innovation, WELLE operates across environmental governance and bioenergy sectors, including food waste and kitchen waste resource utilization, high-concentration wastewater treatment, biogas and biomethane development, and biofuel production. With extensive project experience and diversified application scenarios, WELLE is committed to promoting energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and circular resource utilization.





About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.



About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.



